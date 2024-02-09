Steal Alert: Extra 15% off Grant Stone Sale Styles

Note: No code needed at this time. Discount should happen in your cart. Also, picks below are NOT final sale, so returns/exchanges should be possible, unless you wander over into the “last chance”/B-grades sections. Note that exchanges are free, but returns will set you back a $15 pre-paid label (they’re not a huge company, so shipping costs seem to be higher for them.) Also remember that since this is sale stock and sizes/widths aren’t as plentiful, exchanges might be tough.

Happy Year of the Dragon. The Lunar New Year technically starts Saturday the 10th, and to get things rolling early, Grant Stone is taking an additional 15% off their sale section. They’ve even added a few new styles…

Grant Stone’s Goodyear Welted boots and shoes are a real favorite around these parts because they’ve repeatedly and consistently knocked the socks off of our ( proudly picky THE MAN HAS STANDARDS OKAY??) shoe expert, Adam. Their construction, materials, attention to detail, and pride in their brand and craftspeople is apparent in each pair.

Yeah that sounds hyperbolic, but… give credit where credit is due. Right?

Picks above had at least a decent size selection at post time. It can be hard to see what sizes are left at Grant Stone, as they use a drop-down menu style. But for now, those styles above had at least some common sizes left.

Extra 15% off ends this Monday, February the 12th.

Good fortune this year to all who “make their own” luck. Especially to those types who keep at it even when it’s not paying off.

That’s all.

Carry on.