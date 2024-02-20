Most Wanted Affordable Style – February 2024

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

As wheelhouse as it gets. All season. Lightly textured (think hopsack-ish) square weave wool. Canvas chest piece construction, so it’ll form to your shape with wear and provide a truly custom fit with time. Slim or Classic fit. And since it’s Charles Tyrwhitt, there’s always another sale on the horizon. The not unusual 20% off discount CT runs from time to time would land these at $279.20. Under $300 for a versatile, timeless, all season wool blazer can be difficult to do these days.

What. Are. Those. They look like a hybrid between the iconic, low-profile Nike Blazer (reviewed here), and the “Mag” From Back to the Future II. Currently getting an extra 25% off for members with that MEMBER25 code. If you don’t want to create a log in/account with them, GET20 will take 20% off at checkout. Code expires this Friday, 2/23.

Drops to $56 when 30% off. A (rare) Friends and Family 40% off level of discount would drop them to $48. It sure looks like these use the same excellent collars from the non wrinkle resistant premium poplin shirts. So combining a wrinkle resistant 100% cotton fabric, with a super sharp collar, AND if you can get them on sale? That would all equal a potential, big winner. (Sidenote: In regards to the models above, we’ll be running a “how many buttons is too many to leave undone” post tomorrow on the site. Short answer is: it depends. And nobody really cares/it doesn’t matter. But wow there’s a lot of “chestiness” out there right now.)

Packed with an immense amount of convenient design features. On the fly micro adjustment clasp. Drilled lugs for easy strap change outs. Bracelet comes with quick release pins for even easier change outs. And then there’s the looks… classic dive-style without being an homage, sunburst gray dial that’s versatile yet still interesting, and a 42mm case that’s been trimmed down for wearability but still offers a good amount of wrist presence. Powered by Seiko’s workhorse automatic TMI NH35 movement, regulated by the folks at Nodus to be +/- 10 seconds a day.

Short sleeve henleys are a great choice because they’re less plain than a t-shirt, but are clearly more casual than a polo. So there’s lots of circumstances where they’d be a perfect choice. Target’s Goodfellow & Co brand excels at henleys, and this year they seem to be keeping that momentum going. Fabric is 100% cotton, appears to be slubbed, and comes in eight different colors.

Suede-ish feel and looks without the expense. Moleskin is a cotton fabric with a short nap, sort of like velvet with a crew-cut, and minus any of the shine or flashiness velvet brings. It’s soft, has a little thickness to it, and these jackets seem like a brilliant play for those of us who drooled over their true-suede truckers, but balked at their price. To dial in the fit, these come with a single rear adjustment strap, instead of the standard double side tabs seen on some truckers. Could be a dealbreaker for some, could be no-trouble in the eyes of others (especially since it should provide a more precise fit than side tabs on the hem).

