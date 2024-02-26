Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $40 BR Luxe Traveler Jeans, Italian made Sneakers, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

It’s a mix of regular and final sale. Anything that’s final sale can’t be returned or exchanged. Nice to see those Italian wool-blend topcoats finally dipping under $200… but it’s not really coat-buying-season right now.

Often when our shoe expert Adam reviews a pair of classic, white, court-inspired court sneakers, he’ll often use Gustin’s Italian made leather sneakers as a benchmark to compare the price:quality ratio of whatever he’s reviewing. The problem with the Gustins is that they’re not always available. They are now.

A reminder that Gustin is a pre-order model. That cuts down on waste as well as the price we the customer pays. They take orders, close the campaign, send over the details, and the Italian shoemakers get to work. Then in June or July your fresh (none more fresh) kicks get delivered. So yes, you have to wait, but the Tuscan Nappa leather uppers, Margom soles, and quality construction are worth the wait to many. Sure beats paying $300+ for some Common Projects.

Last day for this, which always leads many of us to ask: “Okay, so what’s coming tomorrow then?” No final sale items shown above. Which is nice. Although there’s plenty of final sale over in J. Crew’s sale section getting an additional 50% off.

Also worth a mention: