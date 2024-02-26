Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $40 BR Luxe Traveler Jeans, Italian made Sneakers, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Banana Republic: New items + New Reductions have been added to their sale section
- Luxe Traveler Jeans in Slim Fit – $39.97 FINAL ($130) limited sizes available, size shown above: 33×30 on 5’10″/190
- Optic white Luxe Traveler Jeans in Slim Fit – $34.97 FINAL ($130)
- Italian Wool-blend topcoats – $189.99 ($400) not final sale yet
- Silk Pocket Square – $15.97 FINAL ($30)
It’s a mix of regular and final sale. Anything that’s final sale can’t be returned or exchanged. Nice to see those Italian wool-blend topcoats finally dipping under $200… but it’s not really coat-buying-season right now.
Gustin: Their Italian Made White sneakers are available for pre-order – $199 (est. ship date June / July 2024)
Often when our shoe expert Adam reviews a pair of classic, white, court-inspired court sneakers, he’ll often use Gustin’s Italian made leather sneakers as a benchmark to compare the price:quality ratio of whatever he’s reviewing. The problem with the Gustins is that they’re not always available. They are now.
A reminder that Gustin is a pre-order model. That cuts down on waste as well as the price we the customer pays. They take orders, close the campaign, send over the details, and the Italian shoemakers get to work. Then in June or July your fresh (none more fresh) kicks get delivered. So yes, you have to wait, but the Tuscan Nappa leather uppers, Margom soles, and quality construction are worth the wait to many. Sure beats paying $300+ for some Common Projects.
J. Crew: “Up to” 50% off select winter-to-spring styles
- Merino Wool V-Neck Sweaters – $59.50 ($98) 39% off
- Ludlow Slim Fit All-Season Italian Worsted Wool Suit Jackets + Matching Trousers = $479 ($675) 29% off
- Heritage 14 oz. fleece cardigan sweater – $69.50 ($128) 46% off
- MacAlister boots in leather – $109.50 ($168) 35% off
- Kenton Chelsea boots – $209.50 ($298) 30% off
- MacAlister boots in suede – $102.50 ($158) 35% off
Last day for this, which always leads many of us to ask: “Okay, so what’s coming tomorrow then?” No final sale items shown above. Which is nice. Although there’s plenty of final sale over in J. Crew’s sale section getting an additional 50% off.
Also worth a mention:
- Bonobos: Extra 30% off sale and final sale items w/ EXTRADAY. Not a ton in there, but we’re combing through for a full quick-picks post later this morning.
- lululemon: Their spring stock of ABC pants are in with new colors. No sale of course, but still worth a mention.