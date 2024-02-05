Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $220 Suit (separates), Lorier Hydra GMT in stock, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

HMMM. Look, many would go with a Spier Red Label (review here) at the sub $300 price point, but if you’re on a tight budget and won’t wear it a ton, then these new suit separates from BRF may be worth a shot. Plus, they’re suit separates (where you get to pick an individually sized jacket and an individually sized trouser). So if you get very, very lucky, you could possibly get away without any extra tailoring. But that’s a long shot.

No personal experience as they’re new arrivals. Remember that BR Factory is a step-down version of BR. So fits and fabrics won’t be as nice. Fabric is a blend: 54% polyester, 44% virgin wool, 2% elastane. And it’s fair to assume that the jackets are going to be fused, not half-canvas. Could be great, could be not-great. 50% off + additional 20% off = 60% off total, which is good for BR Factory. Extra 20% off ends today, 2/5/24.

You’ve gotta be logged in to use that HEART code, as it’s a members-only sale. And know that the discount jumps to an additional 25% off if you go through Nike’s app.

Lorier never runs sales because they just don’t have to. They’re a micro-brand, and their watches usually sell out because of their great designs and relatively affordable price points. So “in stock” for Lorier feels like a sale. Anyway, onto the watch:

Miyota 9075 GMT automatic movement, Water resistant to 200 meters, 120-click unidirectional bezel, Dome Hesalite crystal (they include a tube of Polywatch & polishing cloth to buff out any scratches). Dimensions indicate it has some presence but it’s not a dinner plate either: 41mm case width, 12.2mm case thickness + 2.4mm dome crystal, 46mm case length / lug-to-lug, 20mm lug width tapers to 16mm at clasp. Certainly wish they made this Hydra model in a black/gilt color scheme like their excellent Neptune series. But there’s something to be said for that cool blue too.

No sale of course since this is new stock and lululemon’s bestselling ABCs rarely if ever go on sale. But still worth a mention here if anyone is a diehard. Some new colors too. Warpstreme is what you want. That’s the pure performance material that has made lululemon’s ABC a game changer for many. That’s what the links above should go to. So why state that outright? Well…

A (bizarre) Warning: lululemon has made the (strange) decision to start making an additional version of their well loved ABC in a cotton blend called “Versa Twill.” That’s a hard-pass/hell-no for a lot of us (at least at the sky high $128 price point). Cotton is cheap, launders reasonably well, and is a well loved material for stuff like basic chinos and jeans… but wicking, quick drying, wrinkle-resistant, and highly breathable cotton is not. Just make sure to not confuse the two if you love performance gear (read: engineered/science-y fibers). Honestly, I can’t fathom why lululemon has made a cotton-blend ABC… at least from a customer-care perspective. I can see why, maybe, from a corporate margins perspective, but I’m trying to not be too cynical here.

Also worth a mention: