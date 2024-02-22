20% off Select Spier Sale Sweaters, Suitsupply Sub $500 Suits, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Nothing says “almost Spring” quite like a sweater sale. And Spier has sweaters, in spades. Well, mostly. It’s still an end-of-season clearance so sizes are pretty scattered for the most popular stuff (like their Chunky Shawl Collar Cardigans…) but for more off-the-beaten-path sweaters, there’s still a decent size selection at post time.

No code needed. As part of a “winter to spring” styles mini event that’s set to run through Monday. Full 2022 review of the MacAlister (in leather) can be found here. Suede version has been featured multiple times, but photo above is taken from our Chinos Chukkas Polo “Budget Bond” post.

The Suitsupply Perennial line is their base/most affordable option. Suits cost under $500 (pre-tax of course), and ship and return for free. and by the looks of it, patch pockets on the jackets (AKA their Havana Fit) might be having a menswear moment. All for that… as long as it’s a warmer weather suit. Warmer weather suits are almost always more casual looking (lighter in color and often lighter in weight and/or construction). So patch pockets on the lower half of the jacket won’t look out of place. And those patch pockets ALSO mean it’ll look great when broken up and worn as a sportcoat with other trousers, chinos, jeans, etc. That comes in very handy during the spring/summer travel season.

ADAM (our shoe expert who likes nice shoes) HIDE YOUR EYES!

Adam: “I reviewed two of those pairs.”

Ah. You’re right. Fair enough.

This one’s for those who don’t mind a pair of cheap shoes. Nordstrom’s house brand shoes can do a job, cost a minimal amount, and ship AND return for free. So if they show up and you’re like: “oh hell no” then you can send them rocketing back to where they came from.

The Rhone Delta Pique polos get mentioned a lot around these parts. They’re expensive, but they’re worth it to many, as they’re a true performance pique/mesh texture polo which breathes and wicks, and they also come with a hidden button down collar which looks great all day. It also means you can wear one with a suit or blazer and not be afraid the collar points will go rogue/Saturday night fever by drifting out over the lapels. Nope. Not with these. So yes, expensive? Absolutely. But the pack, buy-in-bulk prices help at least a little. And if memory serves, weren’t the discounts 15% off for two, and 20% off for three? Nice to see that it seems they’ve bumped up the discount to 20% and 25% off respectively.

Code MEMBER25 is set to expire tomorrow night at 8:30pm Pacific. Now they’re saying they’ve added new styles… but nothing mind-blowing seems to have wandered into that extra 25% off section. Bottom line: could be the last time for a bit to snag, on sale, a pair of the #menswear #memesneaker Killshots.

Also worth a mention: