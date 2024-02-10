10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – USA Made Slub Tee 3-packs, Leather Chukkas, & More

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Thy’re back! The best, cheap performance-polos have been restocked for another spring and summer. Smooth and dressy (but not fussy) tech jersey fabric. Moisture wicking. Breathable. Fit is trim but not tight. They don’t seem to shrink up in the wash. (Shown above left is post machine wash/dry). Collar is EXCELLENT. It’s made from the same fabric as the body of the shirt, but it’s got just enough weight and reinforcement to make it lay right. It does not have a button down collar (hidden buttons or otherwise), so even with that substantial build to the collar, it could possibly drift over jacket lapels when paired with a blazer or sportcoat. Three button placket is just right. Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185lbs.

Reviewed in an edition of our Double Time watch series. This is the leather strap, chronograph-equipped big brother to the cheap, base-line slip-thru weekender. 40mm case should be wearable by most. Blue dial contrasts nicely against the brown leather nato strap. Strap is a “genuine leather” that feels like something somewhere between cereal-box cardboard and store-brand beef jerky, but it looks fine and wears comfortably. Wouldn’t want to get it wet or too sweaty though. Overall would look great in pretty much any casual to smart casual situation. And while it does have the infamous Timex “tick”… it’s quieter than other Timex watches afflicted with the loud seconds hand ticking noise… simply because the seconds hand that does all the work on this watch is the tiny one on the sub dial at 6 o’clock.

Plain t-shirts that are anything but plain. Slubbed fabric brings physical and visual texture. “Desert shades” are on trend. Made in the USA. Estimated shipping is April (probably late April?) which is just in time for tee-season.

Chinos/Chukkas/Polo season is almost here. And there’s hardly a better bang-for-the-buck deal in the world of casual boots than the Clarks Bushacre 3. The previous Bushacre was known for being less than comfortable during longer stretches of wear. The 3 ups the comfort while still retaining the classic desert boot look. Full review here.

One of those bestsellers J. Crew hasn’t messed with too much over the years. Which is greatly appreciated, as during the warmer months they’re a staple for many. 100% Irish linen. Meant to be more casual. Not a true dress shirt, but for more relaxed (often outdoor) events (like warm weather weddings) they can be worn with unstructured blazers or suits. They also do great as something to throw in a beach bag for when the day starts to feel a little longer than you had expected and/or a breeze kicks up. Yes, this pick in late February/Early March is forward looking. But sometimes they’ll be excluded from sales. So 29% off (at post time) isn’t terrible. It’s not as low as they’ll probably go this year, but it’s not bad.

Full review here. This one is specifically for those who are reading this, have a wedding to attend in the coming months, and are going to have to shell out serious money for airfare because it’s an out-of-town thing. Maybe your dress shoes have seen better days and you’re thinking “how am I gonna get a plane ticket, a room somewhere, and feed myself just go to see Chad and Karen get hitched and my dress shoes have seen better days?” Well here’s your answer. They’re cheap, they look good, and with reasonable care they should serve you decently until you’re through the “WHY IS EVERYONE GETTING MARRIED ALL AT ONCE” period in your life. Brown pair shown above are on sale for just under $70. Black will set you back five bucks more.

Something else for that hypothetical wedding. Solid navy leans dressed up, yet the tonal square dot texture helps keep it muted. Super versatile, and should be appropriate for a spring or summer wedding.

Because we’re moving from heavy topcoat/peacoat/parka season, into lighter weight jacket season. And while this thing looks like a warmer suede bomber, it’s a lighter weight, faux-suede, that’s very easy on the checking account. Pros include:

For $45 if you’re faux-suede curious, this would be a good (best) bet, and easily attainable. Check your local brick and mortars. They might still have stock. Size above is a Small on Ryan who is 5’9″ / 160.

Editor’s Note: Pictured above is the 2023 version which Adam bought last year. You’ll notice that this year’s version is slightly different, with a round buckle instead of rectangular. Same concept though. We figured in this instance you’d allow it.

(Via our man Adam): Spring is right around the corner. Even that furry little rodent confirmed (this year) that the weather will be turning warmer a lot faster than you think. It’s time to take stock of your Spring/Summer clothes and start planning for polos, tees, shorts, and sneakers or boat mocs. Last year, I swapped out my old braided leather belt for this woven elastic one from J.Crew and it’s been a fantastic purchase. The navy blue fabric adds a nice pop of cooling color to your outfit without being too bold (I’m looking at you, madras). The leather accents pair well with smooth leather sneakers or suede boat mocs and the silver buckle will match your stainless sports watches. If you could use an inexpensive belt upgrade this year, give this one a try and see what you think.

Restrain your expectations as this is BR Factory and not mainline BR, but… we could have something here. As excellent as the Rhone Commuter button downs are, they’re exorbitantly priced, and often their soft knit-like fabric doesn’t look quite right with a suit. While unlike the Rhone Commuter this BR factory doesn’t have a hidden button down collar (it’s very… unhidden)… it does look more polished and suit/sportcoat ready. Mainly cotton, so not a pure/true performance fabric like the Rhone. The BRF blend = 73% cotton, 25% polyester, 2% elastane. But if it performs like their core temp chinos perform, then it should be light, crisp and breathable. These are all educated hopes/dreams/guesses though. Currently 40% off and getting an additional 20% off at checkout. That extra 20% off is scheduled to end today, 2/28/24.

For other Best Bets under $75 from previous months, click here.