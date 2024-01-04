Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Picks, Orient Watches, & More – The Thursday Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Lost in the post holiday fuzz was/is the Nordstrom Half-Yearly. As the name indicates, it’s one of their two big clearances that they run every year. And a clearance it truly is, as while there’s 9,000+ items… sizes and colors are scattered on pretty much everything. Picks above, unless otherwise noted, had at least a decent size selection left at post time. Everything ships and returns for free, no minimum, as this is Nordstrom proper (and not Nordstrom Rack.)

Two of their best sellers getting some savings before they get low on sizes and end up in the clearance bin. Those UNIQLO dress shirts probably won’t knock the socks off of a shirt-snob, but for under $30 they might be worth a shot. Description does say the white option is slightly sheer. $10 off is scheduled to end today, 1/4/24.

It’s the rare instance where Orient actually has Amazon beat on price on a few of their flagship models. But it can even depend on which color you’re after. You can double check Amazon’s stock here if you’d like, but remember that buying direct through Orient means you’ll get a factory warranty with them. Amazon can be full of sketchy gray market dealers who won’t do that. So be careful if you choose the Amazon route.

Still running, and still… no returns or exchanges. So now’s not really the time to try a commuter shirt for the first time. But if you’re a tried and true Rhone Commuter Shirt convert, then there’s a few in there with good sizes left at post time worth a look.

Welcome to the season that is winter clearance doldrums. It’s a mess in there. Sizes are super scattered… but their cords are pretty stocked up in multiple fits at post time. Items that end in $.99 are good for the extra 50% off at checkout. Sometimes an item will have some colors up for the discount, other colors won’t be.

The Pick: Oil Finish Tin Cloth Duffel in Grid Pattern Flyaway Green – $287.50 FINAL ($575) this is imported?

That bag either looks weirdly “luxe” or awfully odd. Can’t quite decide, but I think it’s the former. Lots of other things in there. As rugged as you’d expect of course. Smokey Bear corduroy ballcap anyone?

Also worth a mention: