The 2024 Valentine’s Day Gift Guide for Her

NOTE: We’re running this a little earlier this year as there are a few suggestions from smaller shops (often on etsy) which might have extended shipping timelines. Better a week-or-so early than a day late.

Love is in the air, everywhere I look around.

Amiright? And even though Valentine’s Day is a holiday created specifically to sell commercial stuff, it can be a good reminder that love, is in fact, in the air every single day. We need it, we crave it, and it helps us thrive as humans. So, this Valentine’s Day, take a deep breath, let go of all the biases for a second or two, and let love step forward to have some time in the sun. Because, after all, love just feels good.

Now, onto the commercial stuff to show your valentine just how much you love them!

Also shown in the top photo. These petite, golden serpents are a fun addition to any gals jewelry lineup (as long as she likes gold). 14k gold plated, with inset onyx stones for the eyes. Crafted by Austin, TX based (and woman owned) J. Bee Jewelry, sold through Huckberry.

Sold by Etsy shop Art Momento, this gift is a unique recognition of the snapshot of time that brought you and your Valentine together. There are a couple different design options available, and it comes in multiple sizes, unframed or framed (thus the + next to the price).

If you’re looking to really treat her, this high quality hand tote from Moore & Giles is one option. It’s reversible, with one side being plush suede and the other full-grain, so essentially she gets two bags in one. Available in camel (shown above) and pine. Sold through Huckberry.

A great gift for bird lovers, nature lovers, and gardeners. The unique design of this feeder allows for up close observing of these fascinating little birds.

Pick her birth month, or just pick an option that you think compliments the colors she normally wears. These scarves are lightweight, designed to be worn in spring and summer. And since spring is the next season up, it might be an appreciated reminder of both your love, and that the cold days of winter are waning.

Famous New York bakery Magnolia Bakery has many confections for Valentine’s Day, but cookies and brownies are always a solid choice. These treats are individually wrapped, so she can freeze them if desired, and defrost them one by one as cravings hit. Of course, if you have a favorite local bakery, find out what they’ll be offering for Valentine’s and support them.

This bracelet style watch acts as both a timepiece and a piece of jewelry. Available in silver or silver/gold tone.

Sold by Barnes & Noble, so you could probably pick this up in store if you’re so inclined. This sweet little felt pouch is the perfect size for holding a few cards and cash in her purse. Or you could use it to “wrap” another small gift.

Help your Valentine soothe achy shoulder and neck muscles with this heating pad designed specifically to wrap around those areas. A good gift for the gal (or guy) that suffers from headaches, or works out a lot and experiences upper body soreness. This should ship quickly through Amazon.

A nod to the typical gift of flowers, but also a very useful tool for the gal who enjoys cooking. It’ll grate garlic, but also other spices. Handmade in Rhode Island, and top-rack dishwasher safe.

“On each page of this peppy and irreverent journal is an opportunity to get loving as f*ck with your partner, to let go of the sh*t that doesn’t matter, and to find fun and healthy ways to say what’s really on your mind.” Honesty and vulnerability can act like Miracle Gro for a relationship, but it can be scary to do. Using a tool like this, that injects some levity into the process, can help.

Really known for their paper goods, Rifle Paper Co. specializes in patterns all things floral, which hits the mark for both Valentine’s Day, and the impending spring. These 100% cotton pajamas might just become a favorite once warmer temps hit, but they’re also available in long sleeve/pant style if that’s what she prefers.

Gift this to a gardener. Do not gift this to a non-gardener. Gifts that involve work after the fact should only go to people who enjoy the work! Now for a gardener, a sweet sentiment like this will probably delight them, and as the plant grows and bears fruit, it’ll remind them throughout the growing season about the sweet gift you gave them.

Got a gal you’re gifting to that LOVES her pup(s)? Etsy shop My Grace Jewelry will engrave the name(s) of her pup on a (or multiple) paw charm. Available in gold, silver, and rose gold options. This shop offers multiple personalized options, so if paws aren’t her thing you should still be able to find something that fits her style.

Both minimalist decor and a sign of affection, these charming candle holders can help convey how you feel. Made in Germany, and each holder has space for a tealight candle (not included, so be sure to pick some up).

This cute, cropped sweater subtly incorporates a heart into the multimodal knit. The crop length puts it on trend, and the open weave makes it a good sweater option as it starts to warm up a little come spring. Ships and returns free via Nordstrom.

Pair these with a sparkling wine, and gift to the girl who appreciates a good libation. Coupe glasses are handy for both champagne and mixed cocktails, and their vintage looks bring to mind romantic bygone eras.

Minimalist jewelry is still popular, and this dainty option features a petite garnet which just happens to be the color we associate with love. If you know red just isn’t her color, there are many more stone options for this necklace. Sold by Etsy shop lolabean jewelry.

Best to give this positioned as an “us” gift so she’s doesn’t, y’know, get the impression that you’re telling her to cook something for you. Maybe include, as part of this gift, the intention to cook the recipes and use the ideas contained within it on a regular basis (as long as she’s game). And you can even plan to prepare one of the recipes for her on Valentine’s Day.

In 2021 NASA launched the James Webb Space Telescope, which was designed to capture images of space that looked deeper than ever before. When the first images from the telescope were release in 2022, it was obvious that this mission had been accomplished. For the gal that celebrates this feat, something from Scnce Socks that celebrates the JWST would make a great gift.

Skip the standard teddy bear, and give her something more whimsical. This 4 to 5 inch tall felted skunk is handmade by women artisans in Kyrgyzstan. Sold through Barnes & Noble.

Even though these earrings are called “my love cubic zirconia” on Nordstrom’s site, the material option is a (faux) pearl. Simple and elegant, these will fit into the jewelry ensemble of the gal who prefers timeless and understated things. If you think she’d prefer a sparkly option, try these.

For the gardener or nature lover do not underestimate flowers. They are incredible pieces of art from nature, and arranged well they can make a stunning and delightful gift. Remember, flowers are not cliche to people who love flowers.

Perhaps another cliche, but for the chocolate lover this stuff is welcome anytime. And not all chocolate is vegan, so if your Valentine is a vegan then a chocolate box like this one is a good bet. You can also scope out your local chocolate shops to see what vegan, or non-vegan offerings they have.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.