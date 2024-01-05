Steal Alert: Todd Snyder’s Italian Desert Boots are down to $86.40 ($248)

Todd Snyder Nomad Chukka Boots in Tobacco or Tan Suede – $86.40 w/ EXTRA40 ($248)
TL;DR these’ll probably sell out so just gimmie the facts plz
- Review here
- Made in Italy
- Size 8, 9, and 10 left at post time.
- Adam (our shoe expert) suggests sizing up at least a half-size from your true-to-size Brannock measurement.
- NOT final sale. Not yet at least.
Shown above in Tobacco suede. Reviewed here.
Shown above in the lighter, spring/summer Tan shade.
Got all that? Kinda stinks that…
- they run a bit small
- they’re only sold in whole sizes
- the biggest they’ve got left is a 10.
That leaves out quite a few of us who live on the meaty peak (easy) of the bell curve (steady now).
So here are some other quick picks from this recently upgraded to an extra 40% off (was an extra 30% off) sale items code EXTRA40:
EXTRA40 = Extra 40% off Sale and Final Sale Items
- Brown Glen Plaid Peacoat – $449.40 ($998)
- Corduroy Quilted Shirt Jacket – $245.40 ($548)
- Made in Italy Peak Lapel Hopsack Wool Sportcoat – $230.40 FINAL ($698)
- Cotton/Wool Pinstripe Track Jacket – $110.40 ($378)
- Todd Snyder x Footjoy Performance Oxford Golf Polo – $32.40 FINAL ($118)
- Made in L.A. Homespun Slub Pocket Tee – $20.40 ($68)
Careful. There are quite a few final sale items in the sale section right now. Anything tagged as final can’t be returned or exchanged.
Still spendy, a lot of this stuff. Even though it’s on sale and getting an extra 40% off. That’s Todd Snyder for you though.
That’s all.
Carry on.