Steal Alert: Timex Extra 20% off Sale Styles

Clearance season is in full swing and Timex is the next brand to jump in. To be honest, there’s not a lot of styles in their sale section right now, so this one almost slipped through the cracks. But a few quick picks are necessary because (for once) Timex has got Amazon beat on price with this extra 20% off, and they’ve got a few models up for this code worth a true look.

Ready? (wait for it) Clock is truly clicking on this sale, as stock seems to be moving fast. Domestic standard (read: slow) shipping appears to be free on all models. But (checks shipping policy) “Hawaii and Alaska orders can take up to 40 days.” WTF are they using, the Pony Express? Pretty sure a standard mare could swim to Hawaii within a month. That’s a fact. Science. I swear.

A Timex.com exclusive, and it has finally… finally drifted down to a palatable price. 40mm case size should be wearable by most, automatic movement, killer color combination, quick release pins on the bracelet for easy strap changes, and that bracelet that should be a little less wrist-hair-grabby compared to the other M79s. Speaking of…

Also pictured at the top of the post. Full review here. Nice watch, but again… that bracelet can really give wrist hair a rippin’. Not for everyone. But some have experienced that unpleasantness.

Cheap. A classic. But a cheap classic so don’t expect the world here. Indiglo equipped. Green seconds hand. Black-brass case. Amazon has these at $39 at post time… but most will get Prime shipping there.

Another black case watch, this time in their Navi format and in Stainless Steel instead of brass. 41mm case size. Dive-style bezel. 100m water resistance and despite the dive-influence, the black/brown setup makes it look very “field-y.” Photography matters, and I’m thinking this one has dropped in price because of the stand-alone shots (not the wrist shot shown above) making it look odd and… blobby?

Under $80, and as “smart casual” as a watch can get. Quartz movement. 39mm case size should look good on most wrists. Blue dial + tan leather strap delivers a nice pop of contrast.

Throwback “famous-cola-brand” red/black color scheme to the bezel, vitange-y tinged indices, and yes… that style of bracelet that might cause some wrist-hair discomfort.

Y’know what’s weird? When a brand like Timex runs a “big sale” on their site and then Amazon goes and scoops them with a better deal. That’s what’s happening with the black dial/bezel version of the M79. The blue/black and gray/green is a better deal via the Timex site with the code… but just a heads up that if you want the simple black M79, Amazon has them for just under $150.

Oddly enough the extra 20% off select sale styles at Timex code EXTRA20 runs clear through Thursday February 1st. Can’t imagine much of what they have on hand, at post time, will stick around that long though.