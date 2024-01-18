Steal Alert: EXPRESS 100% Merino Sweaters for $35.20

Full honesty: It’s been years since a lot of us have stepped in to an EXPRESS store. Too many memories of lion logos, suffocating clouds of cologne, and gonad-squashing-skinny-jeans. And while I’m well aware that using Jersey Shore as a point of critical reference here in 2024 might as well be referencing Abbott and Costello… it can still feel a little “Situation-y” in EXPRESS.

At least Abbott and Costello never wore matching “Bro on spring break” party-guy sets.

Or maybe they did.

Bathtub gin. It’ll make you do wild things.

But EXPRESS just launched a 60% off sale on their 100% merino wool sweaters. That knocks them down into the $30s, which is cheap cotton sweaters at Target range. Merino is valued for its temperature regulating qualities. Whereas cotton can feel stuffy and gross, merino breathes when things get warm, but also keeps you warm when it’s cold. And for these on-sale-sweaters there’s not a lion-logo in sight:

Are they gonna have invincible level quality? No. But with some careful care and reasonable expectations… for thirty five (or thirty nine) bucks, you’d think they’d do well for most. They do claim to be machine washable… but ignore that. Best to dry clean these only when they need it. Merino has natural anti-microbial properties. So you shouldn’t have to launder them at the same rate as cotton.

They’re classic, they’re almost certainly not bulky. And they should look sharp, professional, and when you’re getting ready in the morning they could easily become something you reach for first.

First?

WHO’S ON FIRST.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Above: Not actually an EXPRESS Merino V-Neck. But it could be!

Style scenario that image has been pulled from can be found here if you’d like to see it.