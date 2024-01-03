Steal Alert: Christopher Ward’s Winter Sale

Christopher Ward: 30% off New and “Nearly New” Sale Event
Christopher Ward is known for maximizing the bang-for-the-buck thing in the watchmaking world. Swiss made. Incredible craftsmanship. Terrific designs. And they’re still thousands upon thousands less than a Rolex or Omega.
And they just launched one of their semi-annual sale events.
- 42mm C60 Trident Pro 300 – Nearly New – $876 ($1095) also shown very top of post
- 38mm C60 Trident Pro 300 – Nearly New – $876 ($1095)
- C65 Dartmouth Series 1 41mm – Nearly New – $585.75 ($1065)
- White Dial 42mm C60 Trident Pro 300 – Nearly New – $876 ($1095)
- White Dial 38mm C60 Trident Pro 300 – Nearly New – $876 ($1095)
- Green C65 Aquitaine Automatic 41mm – $801.50 ($1145)
- C65 Aquitaine GMT 41mm – Nearly New – $783.75 ($1425)
- C60 Anthropocene 42mm – Nearly New – $1200 ($1500)
- C65 Chronograph 41mm – Nearly New – $990 ($1800)
There’s significantly more stock this year than last, but that doesn’t mean these things won’t sell out soon. This sale usually moves quicker than most.
Some of the on-sale watches are “nearly new” (meaning they’re open box models/returns). But some are not. These sales are always a mix. Yet BOTH “nearly new” and “new-new” watches come with the same 60 day returns worldwide + 60 month movement guarantee.
YET. And this is important… These ship from the U.K. by DHL. Which means if your order is over $800 you’ll get hit with import duties/fees. Also, those import duties/fees are going to be non-refundable. So yes you can return it. But it won’t be a “free” return if you eclipse that duties threshold.
Got all that? Lot of info there.
That’s all. Carry on.