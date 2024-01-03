Steal Alert: Christopher Ward’s Winter Sale

Christopher Ward is known for maximizing the bang-for-the-buck thing in the watchmaking world. Swiss made. Incredible craftsmanship. Terrific designs. And they’re still thousands upon thousands less than a Rolex or Omega.

And they just launched one of their semi-annual sale events.

There’s significantly more stock this year than last, but that doesn’t mean these things won’t sell out soon. This sale usually moves quicker than most.

Some of the on-sale watches are “nearly new” (meaning they’re open box models/returns). But some are not. These sales are always a mix. Yet BOTH “nearly new” and “new-new” watches come with the same 60 day returns worldwide + 60 month movement guarantee.

YET. And this is important… These ship from the U.K. by DHL. Which means if your order is over $800 you’ll get hit with import duties/fees. Also, those import duties/fees are going to be non-refundable. So yes you can return it. But it won’t be a “free” return if you eclipse that duties threshold.

Got all that? Lot of info there.

That’s all. Carry on.