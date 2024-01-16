Steal Alert: $40 off Bean Boots

There was a time, dear reader, when you couldn’t find a pair of Bean Boots to purchase no matter how hard you tried.

Thankfully they have since upped their production. But perhaps by too much? Because now what was rarely if ever on sale for even 10% off, is getting a healthy 27% off / forty-bucks off.

Note that these aren’t insulated (they do have an insulated option on sale as well though), so best for non frigid weather. They’ll also excel in late winter/”slop season” and into the wet and muck of early Spring.

If you’re curious but unsure, perhaps give our post 7 Reasons Why L.L. Bean Boots are Timeless Classics a quick read.

Still made in the USA.

Also note that Bean Boots have an accommodating fit which can be be confusing:

L.L. Bean Boots Fit Advice:

Whole sizes, order one size down. Half sizes, order 1½ size down. (Example: 9 or 9½, order a size 8) With heavyweight socks: Whole sizes, order your normal size. Half sizes, order one size down. (Example: 9 or 9½, order a size 9.)

Outbound shipping is free since they’re over $75.

Returns by mail in the US well set you back a $6.50 pre-paid label.

That’s all.

Stay dry.

Carry on.