Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – New J. Crew extra 50% off Final Sale, Spier Chunky Sweaters, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Note that these are a true slim fit. My 5’10″/185lbs has to size up to a size large, which fits perfect after a wash and dry. Code seems to be working just on the slim “performance” fit.

These are the tees that you can wear for three days straight while on the road (or anywhere else) without them picking up funk, stink, or feeling gross. That’s the magic of merino wool, as it’s naturally anti-microbial, wicks, breathes, and regulates temperature. If you’ve got a trip planned and want to pack light then now’s a good time to consider one or two of these. They rarely go on sale. Especially at 30% off. No word on when this merino30 code ends.

The Pick: Chunky Merino Shawl Collar Sweaters – $142.40 ($198)

Spier has added some new items to their winter clearance event, but it’s their 100% merino wool chunky shawl collars that are still the star of the show. Sizes are a bit scattered across all the colors they sell, but there should be something for everyone. Example: The black shown above has XS, S, M, and XXL at post time. So no larges or XLs. But the charcoal option DOES have large. So that’s pretty close. It’s probably the most comfortable thing I’ve ever bought. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/185.

We’re grinding towards the end of the after-holidays clearance season and the slow drip of J. Crew adding new items to their final sale section carries on. Sizes can be scattered depending on color and item. All final sale. So no returns or exchanges. Extra 50% off code SHOPNOW is scheduled to expire tonight.

This got extended through this week. And while their basic Tech 2.0 short sleeves are no longer on sale, there’s still plenty of performance fabric (read: no cotton) workout shirts and shorts in the sale section and getting that additional 50% off cut. The free shipping no minimum code FS24 is extra helpful too.

