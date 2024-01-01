Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – 24% off select Rhone Commuter Shirts, Brooks Bros 46% off, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

No returns or exchanges. So now’s not really the time to try a commuter shirt for the first time. But if you’re a tried and true Rhone Commuter Shirt convert, then there’s a few in there with good sizes left at post time worth a look. Stripes especially, and that denim-look option could be a nice technical sub-in for a dark chambray? These are the shirts that are made from super stretchy, breathable, wicking, Italian performance fabric. That’s why they’re so expensive. They also have hidden button down collars. They won’t take a necktie well, as the collars are softer and the shirts wear more like a performance OCBD, but wow are they comfortable. RE “can you tuck them?” Most should be able to tuck them. I’m 5’10″/185 with a longer-ish torso and I can comfortably tuck mine (size medium or large slim fit), and they stay tucked. They’re not nearly as long as a true dress shirt, but I’ve had good luck with tucking these commuter shirts in. You may not be as lucky.

Prices are as marked online. There are a couple of items with real potential in there. The Diamond Knit Silk Black Tie and the Barberis Wool pocket square are of note. Remember that free shipping won’t kick in at TievBar until $99. Which is kinda steep compared to the price points of what they sell. So don’t be too surprised at checkout if you get hit up for shipping.

That’s rare for Brooks Brothers. It’s a 40% off sale (which is already steep for them), plus an additional 10% off that marked down price at checkout. And thus, 46% off. Even works on their Italian made 1818 suit line, as well as their more affordable “Explorer” line of suit separates. Free shipping won’t kick in until $200, but since it’s Brooks Brothers, most of their customers hit that level often enough.

It’s a mix of regular sale and final sale items. No returns/exchanges on final sale stuff. But it’s pretty stacked up in that sale section of theirs. Problem is size selection can be a bit rough depending on what color of an item you’re after. Last week you had to be a cardmember to get that additional 20% off sale items, but no longer. Should work for everyone now. No code needed. Extra 20% off should happen at checkout.

