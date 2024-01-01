Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – 24% off select Rhone Commuter Shirts, Brooks Bros 46% off, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Rhone: Winter FINAL Sale has launched
- Slim Fit Commuter Shirt in Blazer Blue Stripe – $104 FINAL ($138)
- Slim Fit Commuter Shirt in “Denim” Blue Oxford – $104 FINAL ($138)
- Slim Fit Commuter Shirt in Silver Stripe – $104 FINAL ($138)
No returns or exchanges. So now’s not really the time to try a commuter shirt for the first time. But if you’re a tried and true Rhone Commuter Shirt convert, then there’s a few in there with good sizes left at post time worth a look. Stripes especially, and that denim-look option could be a nice technical sub-in for a dark chambray? These are the shirts that are made from super stretchy, breathable, wicking, Italian performance fabric. That’s why they’re so expensive. They also have hidden button down collars. They won’t take a necktie well, as the collars are softer and the shirts wear more like a performance OCBD, but wow are they comfortable. RE “can you tuck them?” Most should be able to tuck them. I’m 5’10″/185 with a longer-ish torso and I can comfortably tuck mine (size medium or large slim fit), and they stay tucked. They’re not nearly as long as a true dress shirt, but I’ve had good luck with tucking these commuter shirts in. You may not be as lucky.
Tie Bar: Extra 20% off Final Sale Styles w/ new styles added
- Diamond Knit Silk Black Tie – $16.80 FINAL ($30)
- Italian Barberis Wool Camuffare Hunter Green Pocket Square – $10.80 FINAL ($18)
- Solid Texture Pale Aqua Dress Shirt – $24 FINAL ($60)
- Merino Birdseye Crewneck Charcoal Sweater – $39.20 FINAL ($70)
Prices are as marked online. There are a couple of items with real potential in there. The Diamond Knit Silk Black Tie and the Barberis Wool pocket square are of note. Remember that free shipping won’t kick in at TievBar until $99. Which is kinda steep compared to the price points of what they sell. So don’t be too surprised at checkout if you get hit up for shipping.
Brooks Brothers: 46% off (expires today, 1/1/24)
- Stretch Wool Hopsack Blazer in Slim, Classic, or Traditional Fit – $295.92 ($548)
- Slim or Classic Fit Wool 1818 Hopsack Dinner Jacket + Matching Trousers = $645.84 ($1196) anyone got a fancy wedding this spring/summer?
- Made in the USA Heritage OCBD Dress Shirt – $106.92 ($198)
- Stretch Supima Cotton Non-Iron Pinpoint Oxford Ainsley Collar Dress Shirts – $63.72 ($118)
That’s rare for Brooks Brothers. It’s a 40% off sale (which is already steep for them), plus an additional 10% off that marked down price at checkout. And thus, 46% off. Even works on their Italian made 1818 suit line, as well as their more affordable “Explorer” line of suit separates. Free shipping won’t kick in until $200, but since it’s Brooks Brothers, most of their customers hit that level often enough.
BONUS Banana Republic: Winter Sale+ Extra 20% off sale items
- Straight Fit Rapid Movement Chinos – $55.99 ($100) select earth-tones are on sale
- Merino Sweater Polo Cardigan – $67.99 ($120)
- Tailored Slim Premium Poplin Dress Shirt – $55.99 ($90)
- Button-Neck Wool Blend Sweater – $63.99 ($110)
It’s a mix of regular sale and final sale items. No returns/exchanges on final sale stuff. But it’s pretty stacked up in that sale section of theirs. Problem is size selection can be a bit rough depending on what color of an item you’re after. Last week you had to be a cardmember to get that additional 20% off sale items, but no longer. Should work for everyone now. No code needed. Extra 20% off should happen at checkout.
Also worth a mention,
- Spier & Mackay: Their annual Boxing Day Sale is still running
- J. Crew: 25% off select full price & an extra 60% off FINAL sale (or 70% off 3+ final sale items) w/ NEWYEAR
- Allen Edmonds: Extra 25% off sale items (prices are already as marked)
- Todd Snyder: Extra 30% off Sale and Final Sale items w/ EXTRA30
- Bonobos: Extra 30% off Sale and Final Sale w/ BYE2023 (be warned that the vast vast majority is final sale which can’t be returned or exchanged)