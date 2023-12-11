The 2023 Dappered Holiday Gift Guide for Her

About the Author: Sarah W. is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. (featured photo credit)

Tis the season to be bombarded by gift guides. But instead of doing a highly generalized, throw-everything-against-the-digital-wall mega post, we’ll be breaking it up by category and dropping multiple guides in the coming days. This one is for the gals. And yes, sometimes shopping for the opposite sex can be tricky, but hopefully this roundup of stuff will help with that. And don’t forget about gifting experiences if she seems to already have everything.

Shiny and pretty for the holidays, but also a nod to the wonder that is the James Webb Telescope. These dangling earrings are shaped after the complex mirror that allows the telescope to peer deep into space. Got an astronomy nerd in your life that also likes to dress up every now and then? These might make her day.

Single use packaging creates a lot of trash. More companies are starting to innovate to try and change this, inch by inch. Izzy is a cosmetics company that has set up a system of utilizing sustainable packaging that can be sanitized and reused. Plus the actual cosmetic product is vegan, cruelty free, and carbon neutral. Pretty nifty. There’s also a face cream membership, but that is more expensive and not included in the above price range.

This lovely, holiday appropriate sweater was designed by Peruvian artist Maria Cutipa. The intarsia knit design is unique, and the use of alpaca means it should be extra soft and warm. Sold by Novica, an international marketplace designed to support independent artisans from around the world.

Cables. They can be kind of annoying, but they’re also very necessary. Help her contain that annoyance with a nice cable organizer like this one. You can choose from several different leather colors, and even personalize it if you like.

This therapeutic tech wearable can help ease headaches, induce relaxation and sleep, or even help with mental focus. The Goggles massage, heat, and vibrate, and will run specific programs based on heartrate. They link with the Therabody app so she can track her results.

And here’s another, more analogue, and more affordable option to initiate relaxation. For the women who prioritizes self care (or would like to), having a few tools to help her do that are welcome. This particular kit encourages mindfulness, slowed breathing, and sensory deprivation to achieve a more relaxed state.

What used to be called a “fanny pack” has been reimagined into the crossbody belt bag. This simply designed option from Athleta has plenty of room for all the essentials, but is small enough to be more enjoyable to carry than the typical purse. She can wear slung around her body, or around her waist. Good for the gal that commutes by foot, bike, or public transport, or goes to a lot of events where a full-on purse is a burden.

The oversized trend is still going strong. And with all the nuttiness happening in the world, the simple pleasure of bundling up in something that resembles a childhood teddy bear might just be the comfort she’s looking for. The neutral color is also still trending, so a good gift for the fashion conscious gal. Listed as “one size fits most.”

Some women like things very simple and understated, and then some gals are all about the bling. If you’re gifting to someone that enjoys adding sparkle and shine to her ensembles, you can help her elevate her beanie game with this offering from Anthropology. Available in four different colors.

New Year’s, and the resolutions it brings, are right around the corner, and for a lot of people that means some exercise goals. Or you might be gifting to someone who already exercises quite a bit, but is always looking for something new to challenge them. Adding a Bosu ball or pods is one way to challenge your core and all the little stability muscles in the legs. It would also make a good gift for someone who needs to simply work on their balance.

Ultra light, yet ultra warm, this slim puffer from Lands’ End is rated down to 17 degrees. All sizes available in 5 of the 6 colors offered. (Looks like “light fog” is low on stock.) And you might be able to catch most of the color options on sale. At post time, 5 of the 6 are marked down to $79.97 with code DELIGHT.

For the bird lover in your life that could use an upgrade on a feeder. Available in four different bottle colors, and either copper or silver trim. Sold by Etsy shop BottlesUncorked.

Quilting adds a dressier vibe to gloves, but they can certainly still be used with casual looks. And since screens are a near constant part of life now, gloves with the ability to maneuver around a screen seems like a must these days. Available from Lands’ End in three colors.

The perfect gift for the woman who likes connection and conversation. This seems like less of a “game,” and more like a way to prompt meaningful conversations and stories between players. Could also be a good way to get to know a new person you’re dating.

Angora goat hair gives these sweaters more warmth with less weight. A luxury for sure, but with proper care it should last quite a while. Sold by Salt & Snow, and available in seven different colors. Was on sale last week for $134, but now up to $224? Seems like these are destined for a good winter clearance, but that doesn’t help with Christmas gift giving. Darn.

For the gal who has a green thumb and seems to always have some plant cuttings in a water glass. That way is totally valid, but a set like this just adds a little more style to the act of propagating. And it comes beautifully packaged. Enjoying an unboxing experience can be a gift in itself.

These eco-friendly joggers are made from recycled plastic bottles and spent coffee grounds, which is supposed help control odor. They’re also quick dry and packable into their own pockets, which is handy for camping and travel. If you’re intrigued by the coffee grounds but the price of these pants is a bit too steep, they also offer their Diamond Java Socks.

These microwaveable boots are a great gift for that person who does NOT like her feet to be cold. They’re also “gently” scented with lavender, which would hopefully add an extra layer of relaxation. They can also be chilled in the freezer if some cold therapy is in order.

Another gift option for the lady with the green thumb on your list. Blue and white ceramic turtles will add a bit of whimsey and color to her decor, indoor or out. And these planters don’t have drainage holes, so they could feasibly be used to store makeup brushes, pens and pencils, things of that nature.

A lot of women don’t change their cosmetics bag out as often as they should. This particular bag is roomy enough for a decent size arsenal of makeup and brushes, plus is highly reviewed on Target’s website. Available in six different color/pattern options.

A puffer vest that has the cut to accommodate a more muscular and/or curvier backside. Plus that high neck is a nice feature to be able to use during the colder months. Athleta is selling it in three colors (the two shown above, and black).

Pretty floral metal work adorns these delicate earrings. Lots of good reviews. They’re lightweight and easy to wear in both casual and dressier situations. And the price sure is right! Sold by Cost Plus World Market.

Something from the Huckberry Gift Guide For Her

Because Huckberry typically deals in quality stuff that looks cool. If you’re not finding something in this guide we wrote here on Dappered, perhaps you’ll find something in theirs?

