Steal(ish) Alert: J. Crew 40% off select full

Here’s why this is just a “steal(ish)” alert instead of a full fledged Steal Alert:

There’s lots of exclusions (as is usual)

They haven’t seen any new arrivals in a while, so their inventory/styles available aren’t anything new

We’re coming off Black Friday/Cyber Monday, where some of J. Crew’s stock was more than 40% off

BUT… there are some items up for this GOSHOP 40% off code that weren’t getting this level of savings during the Black Friday – Cyber Monday run. Their Goodyear Welted line of Kenton Boots are a clear highlight. Those have been stuck to 30% off during promos for the last couple of months:

No final sale nonsense in the above picks. All of those can be returned/exchanged if need be.

Also worth noting is that J. Crew has once again put their Italian worsted-wool suit separates up for 40% off. To do that not just once, but now twice? That’s a significant departure from past promo-code-protocol for them. Did they overbuy on the fabric or something? I was personally convinced the steal alert from over the weekend was a one-off.

Don’t forget that their Passport rewards club members get free outbound shipping no minimum. In regards to possible returns, everyone is on the hook for a $7.50 return label. That’s obviously not applicable if you can get any returns back to a physical J. Crew brick and mortar location.

Code GOSHOP expires this Thursday, 12/7/23.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Shown above: The Kenton Pacer Boots in Rootbeer Pull-up Leather.

Those are also getting the 40% off w/ GOSHOP, but most sizes are sold out at post time.

Full review here if you’d like it though.