Steal Alert: 40% off Brooks Brothers Suits, Sportcoats, and Dress Trousers 1-Day Sale

Brooks Brothers has been running a 30% off holiday promo for a little while now, but to try and bring any (well dressed) customers off the sidelines in pursuit of their tailored wear, they’re doing a 40% off one-day sale on their suits, sportcoats, and dress trousers.

It’s as Brooks Brothers as it gets. No joggers, no weird “character” whimsy sweaters… just the classics.

There’s some notable differences between some of the goods they offer, and as it’s just a one-day sale which expires today (12/13) let’s hop to it:

Shown above, but they make a ton of different colors and patterns:

These are their flagship suits. The nice ones. The expensive ones. The ones that have confused many of us (hi it happened to me!) when they’ve shown up and the buttons aren’t attached to the sleeves but instead they’re in a little baggie (they’re supposed to be that way, as your tailor/their tailors at the store will attach them once you get everything adjusted). Made in Italy, hand-finished arm openings, better overall construction, and lots of colors and wool fabrics to pick from. Available in three fits: Slim (aka Milano,) Traditional (aka Regent, which is slightly trimmed up but not tight,) and Classic (aka Madison, which is pretty boxy.)

And here we have their younger leaning “Explorer” line of suit separates, made to appeal to those who want something versatile and more modern. Italian wool with a bit of stretch via Vitale Barberis Canonico. Wrinkle-resistant and water-repellent. Available in either medium gray, blue, light gray, or black. These aren’t “nested” like the 1818 line, so you get to pick the size of the jacket and the size of the trousers separately. Sleeves do in fact come finished (with non-functioning, easy to tailor sleeve buttons).

Hardly anything says “Brooks Brothers” more than a classic navy blazer. Which is what this is… albeit with a few flourishes that might get the true traditionalists to choke on their single malt Scotch. But let them. No garish gold or brass buttons on this blazer. Buttons are a (welcome) basic, quiet, brown. Fabric is an Italian hopsack wool. And for some reason they’ve added a ticket pocket to this incarnation of their classic blue-blazer. Interesting. Just different enough (for some). Available in three fits.

Five colors, three fits, 100% Italian wool flannel. Sizes are going though. A lot of office-worker-types love their Brooks Brothers “flannels.”

Shown Above:

That’s a lot of plaid-sportcoats happening all at once up there. It’s starting to look like an ESPN panel show. Was wondering when the ESPN sales department was finally gonna sell IHOP on sponsoring Jeff Saturday’s Pancake-block highlight segment on Get Up. Nice to see they got that done. “LET’S GO BABY! GET SOME.” – Jeff Saturday (*Dominque Foxworth commences to throw flapjacks around*)

Now please pass the blueberry syrup.

The 40% off Brooks Brothers suits, sportcoats, and dress trousers sale is set to expire today, Wednesday 12/13/23.