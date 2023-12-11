Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Bonobos 25% off, Lorier’s Zephyr returns, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Billed as the “procrastinator’s sale…” and they’re not kidding. Since Christmas is on a Monday this year, that means Christmas and New Year’s Eve are on Sundays. Which there in turn means this upcoming weekend is the last weekend before all that hustle and bustle kicks off. Yikes. Yours truly had to take a field trip to the post office this weekend and… sweet sassy Magi it was packed. Get out ahead of it, Dear Reader. The time is now to do any final (yes, final) holiday errands.

Okay NOW you’ve got to think this is the last time BR is going to do 40% off for a while. We’re hitting crunch time and shipping deadlines are coming up fast. At this point they don’t need to offer anything significant, like 40% off. So today is kinda it. Maybe. Probably. “Fool me once” and all that though, right?



Fire up the Duke Ellington tunes and crack open your copy of The Great Gatsby. Lorier’s Miyota powered Zephyr dress watch is back in stock. Inspired by the art deco age, it has a tonneau case shape, a 31mm case width (similar fit to a round 35mm with a 42mm lug to lug case length) a guilloch dial, and a sapphire crystal. Available in a black dial with black & espresso straps, or a white dial (shown above) with black and chestnut straps. Straps have quick change pins, so you can easily swap them out without a springbar tool. Not on sale, but Lorier doesn’t run sales. And… c’mon. Good luck replicating that at this price point.

The Pick: Medium Gray Super 110’s Merino Wool Sharkskin Half-Canvas Suit – $348 ($398)

Feels a bit like a warm up to a winter clearance event, as most of the suits in that section are picked over in terms of sizing. But the medium-gray sharkskin shown above has some decent sizes left at post time. And that’s pretty wheelhouse. It’s clearly not a dark charcoal or navy, but as someone’s “third” suit? Pretty, pretty good. Head here for our Suit Purchase Priority Guide and you’ll see what we mean.

Full review by our shoe expert Adam can be found here. Sold in whole sizes only. No half sizes. His suggestion: size up if you’re a half-size. And know that free shipping kicks in at $150, so these are short of that. Drat. Well… they’re made in Italy, Italian suede, natural-crepe soled chukkas. No it’s not desert boot season (as natural crepe soles can slip and slide on wet or icy concrete and asphalt)… but if you live in a warmer climate and/or have had your eye on them, then now’s as good a time as ever.

Also worth a mention,