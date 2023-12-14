AE Fifths Sale, Spier dress trousers 20% off, & More – The Thursday Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

These are first quality, not factory 2nds, so they’ll ship and return for free if they don’t work out. No $25 restocking fee like there is on the scratch/dent Factory 2nds shoes and boots you can get through the Shoebank. The Allen Edmonds Fifth Avenue continues to be one of the best values in all of dress shoes. Goodyear welted, nice leathers and details, crafted in Port Washington, lots of colors. They just fluctuate a lot in price. But around $250 for firsts = a nice price that acts as a great entry-point for many guys when it comes to buying quality footwear that lasts. The free 2-day shipping is super kind, as well as smart. Probably lots of guys looking for dress shoes/boots with all of the holiday parties and events happening. So facilitating a new shoes purchase ASAP may just tip the balance in their favor. Code FREE2DAY runs through Wednesday 12/20.

Ends this Sunday. This weekend is pretty much it. After that, Rudolph and the gang start to carb load.

It’s one of those limited time, select-item sales Spier likes to run. No code necessary this time. Discount happens at checkout. Slim or contemporary fits. 20% off ends this Sunday.

The Pick: Bambino 38mm champagne dial / blue hands – $229.50 ($270)

Finally that champagne dial with the blue hands version of the new Orient Bambino 38mm has gone on sale. Direct through the brand no less. Amazon now has some on sale too, but Orient has them beat on price at post time with that 15% off code HOLIDAY23.

One of their most popular products, now ten dollars ten dollars and ten cents off. Fill power of 750 as measured by the IDFB method.

So not only does Huckberry’s free shipping event end today, their shipping rates go up tomorrow because it’s the holiday rush. Therefor, as of tomorrow, free shipping (with guaranteed by-Christmas delivery or you get a $50 credit) only kicks in at, wait for it, $250. Usually it’s $98. Today it’s free. Tomorrow it’s $250. That’s a big swing. ’tis the season. Yay.

Includes cashmere and their merino “swazers” as well. And it’s totally understood if Brooks Brothers doesn’t appeal to all. Despite their significant efforts to start skewing younger, they haven’t reached their goal quite yet. 50% off sweaters ends today, Thursday 12/14/23.

Also worth a mention: