UNIQLO’S Cyber Week, 50% off J. Crew’s Sussex Quilted Vest, & More – The Thursday Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
UNIQLO: Cyber Week Savings (expires today)
- UNIQLO 100% Cashmere Turtleneck – $99.90 ($129.90)
- Ultra Stretch DRY-EX Jogger Pants – $29.90 ($39.90)
- Narrow Quilt Ultra Light Down Jacket – $69.90 ($79.90)
- Super Non-Iron Slim-Fit Long-Sleeve Pinpoint Oxford Button Down Shirts – $29.90 ($39.90)
Ultra light down jackets and cashmere turtlenecks. It’s that time of year all of a sudden. Ends today, Thursday 11/30/23.
Nike: 25% off select w/ CYBER
- Air Force 1 ’07 LV8 – $75.72 ($135)
- Air Max Pre-Day – $63.72 ($135) review here
- Court Vision Mid Winter – $75 ($100)
- Air Force 1 ’07 – $86.25 ($115)
- Killshot 2 Sneakers White Swoosh – $67.50 ($90)
- Killshot 2 Sneakers OG Navy Swoosh – $67.50 ($90)
Still running and doesn’t end until Saturday night.
J. Crew: 50% off select winter styles w/ SHOPNOW
- 3-roll-2 closure Ludlow Legacy blazer in Italian wool flannel – $225 ($450)
- Brushed wool cardigan – $79 ($158)
- Quilted western corduroy puffer vest with PrimaLoft – $149 ($298)
- Sussex Quilted Vests – $74 ($148) sadly the Sussex Jackets aren’t getting the 50% off
- Seaboard soft-knit shirts – $49 ($98)
The Cyber-Monday graphics on J. Crew’s site/in their promo emails were, frankly, misleading. A lot of “50% off sitewide!” when it was really up to 50% off. Much of their catalog was not 50% off. (Yet some of it was actually more than half off?) So now that that’s done and gone, the fact that they’re actually running a true flat-50% off on select items is… something.
Allen Edmonds: Holiday Sale is On
- Chandler Weatherproof Chukka Boot – $349 ($475)
- Hamilton Weatherproof Oxford Dress Boot – $349 ($495)
Certainly nowhere near as good as their Black Friday event, but there are a few weatherproof options on sale in case you’re in the market for something that looks great and also keeps the winter weather at (relative) bay. Includes those dressy Hamilton Oxford boots. Dainite soles on both the Hamilton and the Chandler.
ROKA: Up to 50% off Black Friday sale ends today
- Hunter 2.0 – $135 ($220)
- Halsey – $125 ($205)
- Rory – $135 ($220)
Roka sunglasses may not be cheap, but to many of us they perfectly blend classic good-looks with high-performance characteristics like true no-slip nosepads and temples, lightweight frames, and super clear (often polarized) lenses. See an in person review of the Halsey frames here. Sale ends today, with a flash sale on those Hunter and Rory frames ending this morning.
BONUS Filson: Up to 40% off Cyber Monday Specials
- Made in the USA Mackinaw Wool Christmas Stocking – $45 ($75)
- Made in the USA Mackinaw Wool Christmas Tree Skirt – $75 ($125)
Filson’s motto is “Might as well have the best.” That also (apparently) goes for Christmas decor?
BONUS II Mr. Porter: One of their rare sale events is live
- Made in the USA Filson Original Briefcase in Tan – $297 ($495)
- Made in the USA Filson Original Briefcase in Otter Green – $346.50 ($495)
Ending with a double-dose of Filson because Mr. Porter (of all places) is oddly enough where one can actually get a Filson original briefcase on sale. At least, for now. The vast majority of Mr. Porter’s stock is high-fashion, high-priced strangeness. Yet they carry a few brands some of us who frequent this particular corner of the internet might take an interest in… when they’re on sale.
Also worth a mention:
- Grant Stone: 20% off carts of $400+ (this has to be ending soon, no?)
- Brooks Brothers: 30% off (exclusions apply of course)
- Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds: Extra 25% off w/ EXTRA25. Remember the $25 restocking fee on any returned Factory 2nds.
- Baltic Watches: They just released gold PVD versions of three of their watches