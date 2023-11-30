UNIQLO’S Cyber Week, 50% off J. Crew’s Sussex Quilted Vest, & More – The Thursday Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Ultra light down jackets and cashmere turtlenecks. It’s that time of year all of a sudden. Ends today, Thursday 11/30/23.

Still running and doesn’t end until Saturday night.

The Cyber-Monday graphics on J. Crew’s site/in their promo emails were, frankly, misleading. A lot of “50% off sitewide!” when it was really up to 50% off. Much of their catalog was not 50% off. (Yet some of it was actually more than half off?) So now that that’s done and gone, the fact that they’re actually running a true flat-50% off on select items is… something.

Certainly nowhere near as good as their Black Friday event, but there are a few weatherproof options on sale in case you’re in the market for something that looks great and also keeps the winter weather at (relative) bay. Includes those dressy Hamilton Oxford boots. Dainite soles on both the Hamilton and the Chandler.

Roka sunglasses may not be cheap, but to many of us they perfectly blend classic good-looks with high-performance characteristics like true no-slip nosepads and temples, lightweight frames, and super clear (often polarized) lenses. See an in person review of the Halsey frames here. Sale ends today, with a flash sale on those Hunter and Rory frames ending this morning.

Filson’s motto is “Might as well have the best.” That also (apparently) goes for Christmas decor?

Ending with a double-dose of Filson because Mr. Porter (of all places) is oddly enough where one can actually get a Filson original briefcase on sale. At least, for now. The vast majority of Mr. Porter’s stock is high-fashion, high-priced strangeness. Yet they carry a few brands some of us who frequent this particular corner of the internet might take an interest in… when they’re on sale.

Also worth a mention: