Most Wanted Affordable Style – November 2023

Multiple colors available. Free domestic shipping for a limited time as well. Made in the USA and complies with NATO spec. There’s actually two tiers here, with the first/OG being a “minimal itch” wool, and the newbies being 100% merino no-itch wool. These aren’t replicas, they’re true re-issues, manufactured on a vintage loom that was “Used for Decades to Fulfill Official Contracts for the U.S. Military & NATO Allies.” That scarf and cap bundle seems like it’d make a great gift for the classic guy who loves USA made stuff.

A RESTOCK of Spier’s Dark Brown Balmoral Cap Toe Oxfords – $178

They’re the best value in men’s dress shoes on the market. It appears that Spier has restocked every other color but dark brown in their Blake Stitched cap-toe oxfords… so maybe this is an untrue assumption… but the dark brown can’t be far behind right? Fingers crossed.

All in Motion is Target’s in-house athletic wear/athleisure brand… and if they really have made a decent merino blend hoodie for under $40, then that’s something else.

It’s back… and cheaper than ever. This cheap mid-century inspired chair from Target used to run closer to $200 (and still can on Amazon.) Because sometimes you need (or flat out want) a great looking chair for a smaller space. It’s not some massive chesterfield or towering wingback (not that those aren’t awfully fun themselves.) Overall dimensions are 31.25″(H) x 25.25″(W) x 28.25″(D). Tufted microfiber back. Sleek armrests. Ships free.

From Banana Republic’s more affordable little brother/step-down brand. Mainly cotton fabric (60% cotton / 30% nylon / 10% virgin wool) keeps the price under control, while the chunky cable knit is as classic as it gets. Can go on mega-sale for under $50. Could hit that price again around Black Friday? UPDATE: Or… now. BR Factory is running a 60% off + extra 15% off stacking deal. That’s 66% off full-ticket. Which understandably makes a lot of their customers ask “so when does this stuff ever sit AT full price?” The answer is almost never. It’s what these diffusion/Factory/”outlet” brands do. Always on mega sale. For whatever reason, they choose to execute the psychology of “dealz dealz dealz!” more than other brands.

Timeless, dashing, and versatile. Spier knows how to maximize value when it comes to asking their customers to invest in a piece like this. 15% cashmere in the blend is greater than the competition. Wear it with everything from jeans and sneakers to a suit and tie. Fit seems to lean trim. If you’re going to wear it over a suit/sportcoat with regularity, they ask you to consider sizing up. Remember that coats have to fit over layers. That’s their job. So you may have to size up and either accept a little bulk, or, take it to a tailor afterwards to have it sculpted slightly. Remember to wear a suit or sportcoat or heavy sweater to that tailoring appointment if you really are gonna go that extra mile.

