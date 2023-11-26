Cyber Monday 2023 Deals for Men + Picks

Because of course this year is the year that Cyber Monday sales start on Sunday. Retail analysts used to dismiss Cyber Monday (and online shopping in general) as little more than a joke compared to the in-store Black Friday onslaught. Times have changed. This post will be updated as more deals get released. Got a tip? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

No more “select” items. It’s a flat 30% off AND it includes their performance-wear line “All in Motion.” Those 5-pocket pants are the pants of the year. Almost as good as lululemon’s ABC pants for $100(!) less. Full review on those and how they compare to the lululemon ABC can be found here. For reviews of a bunch of what the Target men’s line Goodfellow & Co. is offering this fall/winter, head here for an in-person round up.

Outfit 1:

Outfit 2:

At first glance it looks identical to the Black Friday event they ran last week (stretch chinos are still $20 off…) but it’s a little bit different. Specifically the section of “Cyber Monday Deals” they’ve set aside. Also, free outbound shipping no minimum, no J. Crew Passport membership required. Ends Monday.

Holy smokes some of the 72-hour merino line is actually on sale. Those are the tees, henleys, and more that are great for traveling because you can wear one for 3 days straight without it starting to stink & feel gross. That’s the magic of merino wool. Sizes are starting to get picked over (kudos to those that didn’t wait and got some during the 15% off sale earlier this month…) so move fast if that’s on your list. And a note on sizing for the PROOF 72 Hour merino gear: That stuff tends to run a little trim, and can shrink a little in the wash. So consider sizing up. A size large fits my 5’10″/185lb frame perfectly.

The Pick: Killshot 2 Sneakers OG Navy Swoosh – $67.50 ($90)

Obligatory mention that the most #menswear sneaker of the last decade is on sale.

Still running. Bonobos seems to be proof that Black Friday – Cyber Monday is just different this time. Yes they switched owners this year, but in the past they’ve almost always ran a Black Friday deal (30% off), and then something a touch better on Cyber Monday (35% off). Yet this year the fine print says their Black Friday 30% off offer runs clear through tomorrow. So it seems pretty fair to assume that 35% off isn’t coming. Or maybe it will. Who knows. Usual exclusions apply: “Excludes Icon Status styles of Original Stretch Washed Chinos, Stretch Washed Chinos 2.0, and Stretch Weekday Warrior Dress Pants.”

There are two different deals going on here:

Mainline AE: $199 Fifth Avenue and $249 Daltons is still, for now, running, with a few more styles added to the sale section (but not at the super low $199 price). Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds Shoebank: 25% off sitewide w/ EXTRA25 . This is the scratch/dent/slight cosmetic defect stuff. But you don’t know what that blemish is until it shows up. More info on Factory 2nds can be found here. Remember that any returned factory 2nds will set you back a $25 restocking fee. That’s the gamble.

Still running and sort of got buried during all the Black Friday updates. Yet it’s sneakily one of the best sales of this Black Friday – Cyber Monday corridor. The stunner of this sale from Spier is that their new base-line (but still half canvas) Red Label suits are included. Those almost never go on sale, as they were created specifically to maximize the quality to price ratio. Full review here. Also surprising is to see their chunky merino shawl collars go on sale long before the new year hits. The picks above happen to be getting 10% off except for the oxford cloth shirts. Those are 15% off. Remember, when any brand or store says “up to XYZ% off” that truly means “up to.” So a lot of what Spier has on sale is ten percent or fifteen percent off. But still… for Spier, that’s quite good.

Pretty much the same (same but very good) deal from Black Friday week. But cashmere is now included. Wait, was cashmere included during Black Friday? Can’t recall. Some of us stick to merino as cashmere is, understandably, very expensive.

Slightly different than their Black Friday offer as this one is limited to boots. Oddly enough it ends (today,) Sunday 11/26/23.

Made in the USA leather goods. Terrific Horween leathers. Super smart designs. Only a few exclusions (FFFolio, SimpliFFFy sale watches, Three-way women’s bag, etc). Ends Monday.

And here we are again with Amazon, their haystack worth of inventory, and a few needles worth mentioning.

Can’t recall the last time Rancourt did a sitewide sale. (Probably last Black Friday.) Made in the USA of course.

Limit one use (read: one suit) per customer. Oliver Wicks is one of those companies where you take a bunch of measurements of yourself, input them into their platform, pick a fabric and a bunch of customizations like lapels, pleats, linings and what not, and then they ship you a suit later on down the line. These types of companies can be great for guys who just don’t fit into standard “Drop” zones. (Many off the rack suits have a 6″ drop, which means you buy a 40R jacket, and you’re stuck with a 34 waist trouser.) Personal experience has been positive. The fabric is great, the construction is nice, and while the buttons (to me) look a little “meh” close up, the suit looks sharp overall. Pretty good fit out of the box too.

No code needed. Discount gets automatically applied at checkout. Those Italian wool ties (fabric from Vitale Barberis Canonico no less) sure do look all kinds of cold-weather-great.

Still running. Hopefully those Old Navy employees who worked the floor all weekend got a drink and an i.v. after that madness.

Also worth a mention: