Cyber Monday 2023 Deals for Men + Picks

Because of course this year is the year that Cyber Monday sales start on Sunday. Retail analysts used to dismiss Cyber Monday (and online shopping in general) as little more than a joke compared to the in-store Black Friday onslaught. Times have changed. This post will be updated as more deals get released. Got a tip? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.
Target: 30% off Men’s Clothes
- All in Motion Performance Fabric 5-Pocket Pants – $28 ($40)
- Goodfellow Comfort Wear Slim Fit Jeans – $28 ($40)
- All in Motion Softshell Jacket – $33.60 ($48)
- Goodfellow Long Sleeve Henleys (100% cotton) – $10.50 ($15)
No more “select” items. It’s a flat 30% off AND it includes their performance-wear line “All in Motion.” Those 5-pocket pants are the pants of the year. Almost as good as lululemon’s ABC pants for $100(!) less. Full review on those and how they compare to the lululemon ABC can be found here. For reviews of a bunch of what the Target men’s line Goodfellow & Co. is offering this fall/winter, head here for an in-person round up.
J. Crew: Select Cyber Monday Deals / Up to 50% off sitewide / $20 off stretch chinos
Outfit 1:
- 95% wool / 5% Cashmere Ludlow topcoats – $249.50 ($548) 54% off, three colors
- English wool tweed Ludlow Slim-fit Suit Jacket & Matching Trousers = $379 total ($646) 41% off
- Slim organic cotton chambray shirt in one-year wash – $44.50 ($89.50) 50% off
- Kenton Chelsea boots – $204.50 ($298) 31% off… was hoping for 40% off on these, but, no dice.
Outfit 2:
- Wallace & Barnes lightweight twill chore jacket – $89.50 ($198) 55% off
- Marled rugged merino wool-blend half-zip sweater – $44.50 ($110) 60% off
- Cords in 484 Slim or 1080 Straight Fit – $39.50 ($98) 60% off
- MacAlister boots in leather – $114.50 ($168) 31% off, review here, just don’t wear them in wet/icy conditions as crepe soles can slide on wet or icy concrete/asphalt.
At first glance it looks identical to the Black Friday event they ran last week (stretch chinos are still $20 off…) but it’s a little bit different. Specifically the section of “Cyber Monday Deals” they’ve set aside. Also, free outbound shipping no minimum, no J. Crew Passport membership required. Ends Monday.
Huckberry: Cyber Monday is Live
- PROOF Merino Wool Blend 72-Hour T-Shirts – $70 ($88) 18 colors
- PROOF Merino Wool Blend 72-hour Long Sleeve Henleys – $102 ($128) 9 colors
- Made in the USA Acrylic watch cap beanies – $16 ($25)
- New Balance 574 Legacy Sneaker – $75 ($100)
- Flint and Tinder Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket – $230 ($288) 4 colors
- Walden Passage Sunglasses – $47 ($119)
- Whiskey Peaks, set of 4 rocks glasses – $39 ($60) Rockies, International mountains, Grand Tetons, etc.
Holy smokes some of the 72-hour merino line is actually on sale. Those are the tees, henleys, and more that are great for traveling because you can wear one for 3 days straight without it starting to stink & feel gross. That’s the magic of merino wool. Sizes are starting to get picked over (kudos to those that didn’t wait and got some during the 15% off sale earlier this month…) so move fast if that’s on your list. And a note on sizing for the PROOF 72 Hour merino gear: That stuff tends to run a little trim, and can shrink a little in the wash. So consider sizing up. A size large fits my 5’10″/185lb frame perfectly.
Nike: 25% off select w/ CYBER
The Pick: Killshot 2 Sneakers OG Navy Swoosh – $67.50 ($90)
Obligatory mention that the most #menswear sneaker of the last decade is on sale.
Bonobos: 30% off w/ GAMEON (runs through Tues.)
- Jetsetter Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazer in Plum Plaid – $332.50 ($475)
- Japanese Selvage Stretch Jeans – $125.30 ($179)
- Chanteclair Merino/Nylon Turtleneck Sweater – $90.30 ($129)
- Stretch Corduroy Chino in green “YETI OR NOT” – $104.30 ($149)
- Jetsetter Unconstructed British Tweed Blazer – $245 ($475) already on sale, but not final sale yet
- Jetsetter Italian Cotton Knit Blazer – $209.30 ($350) already on sale, but not final sale yet
Still running. Bonobos seems to be proof that Black Friday – Cyber Monday is just different this time. Yes they switched owners this year, but in the past they’ve almost always ran a Black Friday deal (30% off), and then something a touch better on Cyber Monday (35% off). Yet this year the fine print says their Black Friday 30% off offer runs clear through tomorrow. So it seems pretty fair to assume that 35% off isn’t coming. Or maybe it will. Who knows. Usual exclusions apply: “Excludes Icon Status styles of Original Stretch Washed Chinos, Stretch Washed Chinos 2.0, and Stretch Weekday Warrior Dress Pants.”
Allen Edmonds: New Items added to sale
Shoebank: Extra 25% off Factory 2nds w/ EXTRA25
- Fifth Avenue Cap Toe Oxfords w/ Dainite Rubber Sole – $199 ($425)
- Carlyle Plain Toe Oxfords – $299 ($395)
- Dalton Wingtip Boots w/ Leather Sole – $249 ($495)
- Factory Second Park Avenue Cap Toe Oxford – $224.25 ($299)
- Factory Second Higgins Mill Weatherproof Boot – $276.75 ($369)
There are two different deals going on here:
- Mainline AE: $199 Fifth Avenue and $249 Daltons is still, for now, running, with a few more styles added to the sale section (but not at the super low $199 price).
- Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds Shoebank: 25% off sitewide w/ EXTRA25. This is the scratch/dent/slight cosmetic defect stuff. But you don’t know what that blemish is until it shows up. More info on Factory 2nds can be found here. Remember that any returned factory 2nds will set you back a $25 restocking fee. That’s the gamble.
Spier & Mackay: Up to 20% off select (ends Cyber Mon.)
- All Wool, Half-Canvas, Red Label Suits – $268.20 ($298) alllllll the colors. review here
- 100% Merino Chunky Cardigans – $178.20 ($198) 10 colors
- White Oxford w/ Italian Button Down Collar – $57.80 ($68)
- 100% Merino Turtleneck – $61.20 ($68)
Still running and sort of got buried during all the Black Friday updates. Yet it’s sneakily one of the best sales of this Black Friday – Cyber Monday corridor. The stunner of this sale from Spier is that their new base-line (but still half canvas) Red Label suits are included. Those almost never go on sale, as they were created specifically to maximize the quality to price ratio. Full review here. Also surprising is to see their chunky merino shawl collars go on sale long before the new year hits. The picks above happen to be getting 10% off except for the oxford cloth shirts. Those are 15% off. Remember, when any brand or store says “up to XYZ% off” that truly means “up to.” So a lot of what Spier has on sale is ten percent or fifteen percent off. But still… for Spier, that’s quite good.
Banana Republic: 40% off
- Italian wool blend Car Coat – $270 ($450)
- Gray Italian Flannel Suit Jacket – $270 ($450)
- Gray Italian Flannel Trousers = $120 ($200)
- 100% Merino Wool Half-Zip Sweater – $60 ($100)
- Slim Brushed (Italian Moleskin) Traveler 5-pocket Pants – $77 ($110)
- Made in Italy Buckle Leather Gloves – $72 ($120)
- Luxe Traveler Jeans in Slim Fit or Athletic Fit – $78 ($130)
- 100% 12 gauge Cashmere Sweaters – $90 ($150)
Pretty much the same (same but very good) deal from Black Friday week. But cashmere is now included. Wait, was cashmere included during Black Friday? Can’t recall. Some of us stick to merino as cashmere is, understandably, very expensive.
DSW: 40% off boots w/ BREEZE40 (ends Sun.)
- Clarks Bushacre 3 Chukka Boot – $53.99 ($89.99) review here, shown above in beeswax which probably isn’t the same but could look close to the “coffee brown” DSW carries
- Crown Vintage Hilde Chelsea Boot- $35.99 ($59.99) those are, uh… cheap?
- Anthony Veer Jefferson Chelseas – $86.39 ($143.99)
- Anthony Veer Wilson Chukkas – $83.99 ($139.99) review here
Slightly different than their Black Friday offer as this one is limited to boots. Oddly enough it ends (today,) Sunday 11/26/23.
FormFunctionForm: 23% off w/ ITSABIGDEAL
- JetSet Passport Wallet – $83.16 ($108)
- Architect’s Wallet – $52.36 ($68)
- Writetime Wallet – $52.36 ($68)
- Field Notes Wallet – $83.16 ($108)
Made in the USA leather goods. Terrific Horween leathers. Super smart designs. Only a few exclusions (FFFolio, SimpliFFFy sale watches, Three-way women’s bag, etc). Ends Monday.
Amazon: Totally random Cyber Monday Deals
- Timex Automatic M79 Automatic Watch – $149.97 ($289)
- Under Armour Tech 2.0 T-shirts – $9.20 – $11 ($25)
- Amazon Essentials Men’s Packable Lightweight Water-Resistant Puffer Jackets – $41.70 ($46.50)
- Holme & Hadfield Watch Deck Pro – $55.85 (w/ extra 5% off coupon code box checked)
And here we are again with Amazon, their haystack worth of inventory, and a few needles worth mentioning.
Rancourt & Co: 25% off just about everything w/ BFCM25
- Beefroll Penny Loafers – $238.50 ($318)
- Horsebit Loafers – $276 ($368)
- Byron Boots – $321 ($428)
Can’t recall the last time Rancourt did a sitewide sale. (Probably last Black Friday.) Made in the USA of course.
Oliver Wicks: $100, $150, or $200 off suits w/ BLACK
- Grey Super 110s Vitale Barberis Canonico Wool Suit – $599 ($699)
- Charcoal Super 110s Vitale Barberis Canonico Wool Suit – $599 ($699)
- Navy Super 110s Vitale Barberis Canonico Wool Suit – $599 ($699) looks a little more “bright” navy than deep dark navy?
Limit one use (read: one suit) per customer. Oliver Wicks is one of those companies where you take a bunch of measurements of yourself, input them into their platform, pick a fabric and a bunch of customizations like lapels, pleats, linings and what not, and then they ship you a suit later on down the line. These types of companies can be great for guys who just don’t fit into standard “Drop” zones. (Many off the rack suits have a 6″ drop, which means you buy a 40R jacket, and you’re stuck with a 34 waist trouser.) Personal experience has been positive. The fabric is great, the construction is nice, and while the buttons (to me) look a little “meh” close up, the suit looks sharp overall. Pretty good fit out of the box too.
Tie Bar: 20% off almost everything
- Vitale Barberis Italian Wool Blend Arlecchino Tie – $28 ($35)
- Pinpoint Solid White Non-Iron Dress Shirt – $44 ($55)
- Pinpoint Solid Light Blue Non-Iron Dress Shirt – $44 ($55)
- 90% cotton / 10% wool Cable Shawl Cardigan Burgundy Sweater – $78.40 ($98)
No code needed. Discount gets automatically applied at checkout. Those Italian wool ties (fabric from Vitale Barberis Canonico no less) sure do look all kinds of cold-weather-great.
Old Navy: 50% off just about everything (no code needed)
- Rotation Chinos – 98% Cotton / 2% Spandex – $21.99 ($44.99) shown very top center in “panther”
- Puffer Vest for Men – $21.99 ($44.99)
- Cloud 94 Soft Go-Dry Cool T-Shirts – $8.49 ($16.99) size shown above = medium on 5’10″/185
- Waffle-Knit Built-In Flex Henley T-Shirt for Men – $12.49 ($24.99)
Still running. Hopefully those Old Navy employees who worked the floor all weekend got a drink and an i.v. after that madness.
Also worth a mention:
- GAP: 55% off w/ ADD10 + 60% off select Cyber Deals
- Oak Street Bootmakers: Up to 30% off sitewide, no code needed
- Todd Snyder: 30% off select full/extra 50% off sale w/ BLACKFRIDAY30 (ends today, Sun. 11/26)
- L.L. Bean: 10% off full price w/ GIVEJOY10
- WP Standard: 20% off w/ CYBER