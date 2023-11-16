66% off B.R. Factory, Target Jackets Sale, & More – The Thursday Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Lots of good looking new arrivals too. For crying out loud BR Factory, HOW MUCH MORE DO YOU HAVE TO TAKE OFF. The answer is 34%, clearly. But sheesh they sure are doing that “factory” thing where they just. keep. cutting. price. Do please have a look at the fabric composition before you click “buy.” That’s where they save some significant money over their big brother, mainline Banana Republic. The feel of BRF stuff just won’t be the same. But it sure is less expensive. Note that GAP inc. cardholders can get an additional 25% off that 60% off price by using the code BRCARDVIP. Total % off for cardmembers would then = 70% off. Sheesh. Extra 15% off/25% off for cardmembers is scheduled to end today, 11/16. And then they’ll go back to “just” 60% off. (*waves hands around furiously.*)

Not quite the same as the offer they had been running up to and on 11/11. Still have to be logged in, it’s still 25% off (or an extra 25% off if the item was already on sale…) but it’s slightly different stock.

When one (promo) door closes, another opens. And that’s what happened with Target when their recent 30% off all clothes offer expired. So now it’s 30% off “just” outerwear, sweaters, and cold weather accessories. And yes, you now do have to have (or make) a Target Circle Rewards log in, and then you have to tap the “save offer” button, but once you do that you should get 30% off coats/jackets, sweaters and fleece, as well as cold weather accessories. Discount should apply in your cart. Head here for Ryan’s big in-person round up of a bunch of what Target’s Goodfellow & Co. line is offering this fall and winter. Expires this Saturday, 11/18.

The Combo Pick (to trip the $400 threshold):

$324.64 Total ($405.80)

The Saphir Renovateur… so good, it levitates! Okay it doesn’t actually levitate. But it certainly makes for a pretty good way to save $55 on a pair of Grant Stone’s flagship Diesel Boots. Full review of those Crimson CXL Diesel Boots can be found here.

A few new picks above. Original picks can be found here. They only do this once a year and it comes and goes in a hurry. Ends tonight at midnight Pacific time.

Also worth a mention: