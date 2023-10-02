The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Style October 2023

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

Light on weight, and light on price. And the majority of reviews about this chair proclaim it comfortable. It’s a great option for filling in an empty corner in a living space, but is lightweight, and therefore portable enough that you can move it when needed to seat some more friends and family during holiday gatherings or football/futbol viewing. Available in light gray, dark gray, or the olive green shown above.

If you have a small wall space, or some counter space in your kitchen that could use a simple but decorative pop, here’s a very affordable way to fill that space up. Of course the subject of this little piece of art lends itself to the kitchen, but because it is stark and simple, there’s no reason it couldn’t work in multiple rooms.

Labeled an ottoman, but this is an ottoman on steroids. It’s not quite big enough to be considered a coffee table, although it looks like several people use it as one if you scroll through the review photos. However you choose to utilize this ottoman, it’s functional, looks good, and is pretty affordable. Sold through Amazon, and available in seven colors.

It’s time to gear up for ways to continue outdoor living as the weather starts to cool. Fire balls, or fire spheres, are great at emitting heat while keeping embers contained. Plus they look pretty cool. This particular sphere has a bare tree motif applied to it, but if you prefer a cleaner look you can get that too. Plus this sphere comes with a grilling rack you can place inside to cook over hot embers. Sold on Amazon, so make sure you check the little “Apply 10% coupon” box before you add it to your cart.

A simple, handsome rug that will easily fill a normal sized room, and can be tossed in a washing machine when necessary. (The size of this rug would likely necessitate a larger machine at a laundromat. Don’t break your washer trying to launder this.)

You can use this three tier shelf on any counter where a little more storage space would come in handy. If you want to try and fit it in underneath a wall cabinet be sure to take measurements. Since this is sold by Amazon there are several review photos that will help you get a sense of the size of this shelf. Also, be aware there are no pilot holes for the screws to assemble this. I’ve ordered some similar shelves from Amazon in the past and it wasn’t too hard to assemble without those pilot holes. Just go slow.

There’s something quite appealing in the subject matter of this reprint of a 1913 painting by Felix Vallotton. Stark and beautiful, the blocky style of this landscape scene has a very modern feel to it, while at the same time capturing the simplicity of life in times past. It’s a good reminder to make time for connection in nature, where you don’t even have to post photos to social media. I swear, it’s possible.

As the weather starts to cool down, the craving for warm food starts to kick in. Family style bakes are a great way to make several servings of food at once. Even if you’re only cooking for a few people, you’ll have leftovers to rely on for a few days after. Plus if you’re hosting any meals for the holidays, this is a handy way to serve the meal directly from oven to table, in an aesthetically pleasing way. The only drawback to the baking dish itself is that it lacks handles, which can be useful when removing a hot dish from the oven. I’d recommend utilizing silicone pot holders with this dish. The extra grip will help avoid what would be a very unfortunate fumble.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.