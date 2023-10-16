Steal Alert: Nike Members Extra 20% off Select (nothing over $100 edition)

Yes you have to be logged into an account for it to apply. Yes it’s a little niche because there’s no Killshots or basic AF1s on sale. But the Pre-Day Air-Autumn (not its actual name) and performance trunks and briefs 3-packs are worth a specific nod. As is that slightly funky but not too far off the beaten path AF1 ’07 LV8.

One thing to note: Nike seems to be struggling a bit with its online color accuracy as of late. Some things that appear blue-ish are actually white in person. Some stuff that’s showing as brown on the Nike site/app ends up being really more of a gray (as evidenced by the Air Max Pre-Day LX, shown at the very top of the post compared to its online studio shots).

So don’t be overly surprised if something shows up and it’s not totally color accurate.

At least Nike Members get free standard shipping on orders of $50+, and returns for members are free.

Code MEMBER20 expires this Saturday, 10/21.

That’s all.

Carry on.