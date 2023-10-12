Nike 20% off select, Spier’s Shawl Collars are Back, & More – The Thursday Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Works on both sale stuff as well as full price stuff as long as it’s in the set-aside “ultimate sale” section. Code ULTIMATE expires this Sunday, 10/15.

The Pick: Ottawa Boot Dune Chromexcel – $296 ($380)

Not a lot going on in the Grant Stone sale section, but they just don’t do a whole heck of a lot of discounting. Nice to see the Ottawa Boot in there getting a sizeable price cut though. Although that also means the style is being discontinued.

Was $218 last year… but they’re priced at $198 for this year. Now, that’s still a lot of money for one sweater, but good gracious is it a heck of a sweater. Thick and soft, versatile in terms of style, and made from breathable, pill-resistant, 4-Ply Australian Merino Wool. Shown above is a size medium on 5’10″/185. Black is currently waitlisted (and shown above from a couple years back), but there’s dark charcoal, navy, burgundy, and a bunch of other colors in stock and ready to ship.

This is a strange one. No code needed. Prices are as marked, and it’s all over the place. They say “Up to 50% off almost everything…” but it’s really not “almost everything.” Yet those Pacer boots ARE included. They were excluded over the long weekend. Same with the Sussex jackets.

Full picks here. Still rolling and no log in or rewards club membership is required at this point. Worth another mention as it got back-burnered in our collective consciousness this past week thanks to Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Also worth a mention: