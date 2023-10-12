Nike 20% off select, Spier’s Shawl Collars are Back, & More – The Thursday Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Nike: 20% off select w/ ULTIMATE
- Nike Blazer Low ’77 Vintage – $72 ($90)
- Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Premium – $73.57 ($110)
- Nike Air Pegasus ’89 – $74.37 ($110)
Works on both sale stuff as well as full price stuff as long as it’s in the set-aside “ultimate sale” section. Code ULTIMATE expires this Sunday, 10/15.
Grant Stone: A couple of new styles have been added to their sale section
The Pick: Ottawa Boot Dune Chromexcel – $296 ($380)
Not a lot going on in the Grant Stone sale section, but they just don’t do a whole heck of a lot of discounting. Nice to see the Ottawa Boot in there getting a sizeable price cut though. Although that also means the style is being discontinued.
Spier: Their Chunky Shawl Collars are coming back, and they’re less expensive this year – $198
Was $218 last year… but they’re priced at $198 for this year. Now, that’s still a lot of money for one sweater, but good gracious is it a heck of a sweater. Thick and soft, versatile in terms of style, and made from breathable, pill-resistant, 4-Ply Australian Merino Wool. Shown above is a size medium on 5’10″/185. Black is currently waitlisted (and shown above from a couple years back), but there’s dark charcoal, navy, burgundy, and a bunch of other colors in stock and ready to ship.
J. Crew: Mid-Season sale on select full price
- Goodyear Welted Kenton Pacer Boots – $209.50 ($298) 30% off
- Wool Blend Bowery Dress Trousers – $79.50 ($148) 46% off
- Sussex Quilted Jacket – $119.50 ($198) 40% off
This is a strange one. No code needed. Prices are as marked, and it’s all over the place. They say “Up to 50% off almost everything…” but it’s really not “almost everything.” Yet those Pacer boots ARE included. They were excluded over the long weekend. Same with the Sussex jackets.
Allen Edmonds: Up to 40% off Rediscover America Sale
- Strand Oxfords – $299 ($395)
- Park Avenue Leather Sole Oxfords – $299 ($395)
- Park Avenue Cap-toe Oxford Dress Boot – $399 ($495)
- Higgins Mill Weatherproof Boot – $399 ($495)
Full picks here. Still rolling and no log in or rewards club membership is required at this point. Worth another mention as it got back-burnered in our collective consciousness this past week thanks to Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale.
Also worth a mention:
- Ledbury: 30% off $150+ (excludes items that are already marked down).
- Brooks Brothers: 30% off (exclusions apply).
- Suitsupply: Their new Fall line has arrived.
- Banana Republic: Gap inc. cardmembers get 30% off at BR with code BRCARDPERK through 10/16.