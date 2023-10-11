Most Wanted Affordable Style – October 2023

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Looks very shirt-jackety, but being that it’s quilted and fully lined, it falls into the true-outerwear category. Brass tone snaps + square quilting + contrasting collar = one heck of a good looking combination.

For those of us that love a quiet autumn night in by the fire… yet really do not have access to a fireplace. Nine ounces of isopropyl alcohol (70% or 91%, sold separately) will get you up to 50 minutes of burn time. Clean flame and no carbon monoxide. Includes a milled aluminum snuffer lid that stows into its own milled-aluminum base. It’s still an open flame of course. Please don’t burn your place down.

Those’ll look great with jeans or chinos. On their own or under a shawl collar cardigan, trucker jacket, etc. Pre-washed, slubbed, 100% Organic Cotton, 5.0oz fabric. Lots of thoughtful details in terms of construction: “double stitch binging around the neck… shoulders are taped… double needle hems finish the sleeves and bottom and a slightly narrower gauge is used to lend a small element of refinement.” Estimated to ship in either November or December, as Gustin is one of the original pre-order models, and they take orders before they make the goods. Breaks down to $18.66 per tee.

Currently a “Fall Preview” item that’s waitlisted, but if past is prologue, these should be excellent for the asking price (as are most things at Spier). Seven colors. Texture without drifting into the overly-fuzzy look.

They just never go on sale outside of the Rediscover America Sale (running now,) and the springtime Anniversary Sale. Almost $100 off. Available in multiple widths, which is very important for those with feet that fall outside of the average “D” width range. Shown above in coffee brown. Also available in dark chili, walnut, or black. More colors are available for the leather sole versions, which will run you $299 during the sale.

And now some shoes on the complete opposite end of the formality scale compared to the just mentioned Park Avenue. These have alllllll the textures. A mix of canvas, grain leather, and suede panels. Bold but versatile mix of earth tones. Mega squish comfort delivered by Nike’s Air Max system. A “lifestyle” sneaker, but unlike some more traditional looking court-inspired shoes, these should be comfortable over longer stretches. Key word: “should.” Not everyone loves the resurrection of 1990s style, so these won’t be everyone’s cup of tea. And that’s just fine. The Nike 20% off select code ULTIMATE runs through this Sunday, 10/15/23.

