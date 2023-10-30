Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Nice Pants and Nice Watches… Casual Pants and Casual Watches

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Smart chinos and dressed down joggers. Both part of UNIQLO’s weekly “limited time offers” section. The chinos have been updated for 2023 with a new, smoother, 97% Supima Cotton / 3% spandex fabric, as well as with a curved waistband for a better fit. A NOTE ON THE CHINOS: It’s a bit strange that you have to have them altered before they ship, but at least you can get that done pretty precisely. They’ll hem them down to the nearest half inch. Which for those who feel like they’re stuck between a 30″ and 32″ inseam (or between a 32″ and 34″, or 28″ and 30″…) that’s actually quite a nice, free feature. Know that free shipping won’t kick in until you hit $99 though.

A few new arrivals but mostly old favorites. As an authorized dealer, you should be getting a full factory warranty from Macy’s. Code FRIEND ends today, 10/30/23.

If you’re in need of some warmer trousers for fall and winter, now’s not the worst time at BR. Sure we’re about a month away from Black Friday, and who knows what if anything they’ll do for Veterans Day Weekend… but 25% off on their flagship Rapid Movement chinos (heavier weight compared to the Core Temps,) New 2.0 Traveler Pants, and Italian Moleskin Brushed Traveler Pants is nothing to sneeze at. And if you are sneezing at it, drink lots of fluids and get some rest. Let’s kick cold and flu season in the ding-a-ling. IN. THE. DINGALING.

Also worth a mention,