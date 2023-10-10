10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Cheap Outerwear, Good Books, & More

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Currently half off during their “giftober” half off almost everything event. Surprisingly great. Impressively soft. Significant stretch. Fabric makeup is 47% recycled poly / 46% poly / 7% spandex. That’s a lot of spandex, and the result is a t-shirt that really moves with you. They’re labeled as a “performance” tee, and sure you could work out in them, but they wear more like a “nice” t-shirt. Y’know, the ones you reach for when you want to look put-together but still relaxed/dressed down. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/185. Eight colors to choose from.

They’re back for another fall–>winter run. Love these dang hats. Made in Japan from a lightweight but not flimsy acrylic-wool blend. They breathe well, they feel good, and they come in tons of different colors.

And they still ship and return for free. Full review here. Look, they’re a $100 pair of dress shoes. But you could do a LOT worse. Especially at the on-sale price of $75. Also available in black.

Forty five bucks for a (faux) suede bomber? It can’t possibly be any good, can it? (checks internal comms with our Target expert Ryan who’s currently working on a f/w Goodfellow round up)…

“OH MAN. THE SUEDE BOMBER IS SO LEGIT” – Ryan.

Well. Perhaps there is a “there” there, afterall.

Patrick Stewart may be the most dignified, warm, and clever man in entertainment. He’s gone from growing up in a two-room home with shared, outdoor, unheated community toilets, to commanding the stage in roles spanning the 16th to the 24th century. His memoir is proof that good stories (both fiction and non), and good storytellers matter. He’s a serious fellow who doesn’t take himself too seriously. We need more people (especially men) like him in this world.

One of Huckberry’s exclusive brands. A pick for those of us who don’t like the high-pile-carpet feel of standard fleece vests. Designed using a grid fleece pattern, which provides air space. It’ll breathe better, insulate better, and wick moisture better than standard fleece. Color “Olivenite” shown above is the one that’s on sale.

Because sometimes for a big event (wedding, job interview, big night out, etc…) a really nice necktie is worth the splurge. And these are those neckties. Solid in color but with that unmistakable texture. Made in Italy. And unlike cheap ties, the construction and quality/weight of fabric makes it tie easier, and drape better. Plenty of colors available. Pic above is from their standard black grenadine option. It’s a sharp looking, not flashy, quietly handsome and quality looking necktie. Sometimes (often?) simple and subtle is best.

NOTE: Size large is shown above. They’re also sold in medium or XL. Via our man Adam: Everyone needs a great tote bag. They can be a simple and elegant solution to carrying all of your day to day needs, whether that’s a work laptop and charger or a bag of snacks and your favorite refillable water bottle. L.L. Bean’s basic heavy-duty cotton canvas Boat and Tote is the egalitarian option – they’re under $35, made in Maine, and look great on literally everyone.

But!

For those of us who are a bit more daring and like playing with colors and patterns, I highly recommend the Zip Hunter’s Tote in green camo. It’s a bold style choice and looks great against a wearable backdrop of similar earthy tones like those commonly found in brown boots, khaki chinos, sky blue Oxford shirts, and charcoal or brown tweed sport coats. This particular bag is imported and a bit more expensive than the basic canvas model, but it’s also chock full of upgrades including a rugged 1200-denier polyester shell, a water resistant interior coating, double-stitched seams, a reinforced bottom panel, and an adjustable carry strap with a padded shoulder sling. I’ve been using my large tote for over a year with zero complaints; it’s great for carrying all of my work essentials and a spare change of clothes for after work social events. I’ve used it so much this past year that I just picked up the smaller “medium” size tote, too.

Note: Medium size costs $54.95, while the large size shown above is $59.95. Monograms will set you back an extra $8 per bag, but that’s a small price to pay for WTF: Whiskey, Target runs, and Family time. 🙂

Somewhere between classic shoe-leather/gumshoe investigative reporting, and a whole 64-crayon box of WTF-ness, there layeth Pablo Torre’s new podcast. Also, its theme song (bass line?) is incredible too.

Cheap “dad” kicks in a fall ready shade. Just don’t expect them to be so vibrant, color wise, in person. J. Crew seems to struggle with their photography when it comes to suede in the brown/red/tan area of the spectrum. And remember that final sale means final. So if they don’t fit, you’re super out of luck. Big thanks to Alex C. for the heads up on the price drop on these.

