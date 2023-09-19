Steal Alert: Puma Super Ligas for $42 at DSW

Plenty of us have eyed up the Puma Super Liga OG as a mighty fine looking, more affordable alternative to the adidas Samba classic, or even the Nike Killshot 2.

They’ve got it all. That contrasting logo, the gum sole, the mix of suede and leather, plus shots of subtle color (green on the tongue!).

And through today they’re forty-two bucks.

DSW is running a a 35% off deal with the code QUICK35, but there are a ton of exclusions (notably Nike).

The Puma Super Liga isn’t excluded.

You don’t need to log in to use the code, but you will get dinged for $7.95 for shipping at checkout if you don’t. If you log in or create an account with them, you’ll get free standard shipping.

Available in white (as shown above) or navy, which are actually a little cheaper ($38.99 with the code).

For the sake of price comparison, Amazon has them for $65.

Code QUICK35 expires (you guessed it) today, Tuesday 9/19/23.

That’s all.

Carry on.