Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – J. Crew shorts clearance begins, Spier select sportcoat sale, and more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Ends tomorrow. This was mentioned in Thursday’s handful, but was far enough down that it got gobbled up by the big Banana Republic 40% off Friends and Family sale. So worth another mention. No code needed here. 20% off is shown online but if your purchase (whether it be one item or a bunch of items) eclipses $300, then 30% off should happen in your bag at checkout. Prime example would be those chelsea boots. Price is $325, discount shown online is $260, yet the note right next to it says “30% off $300!”. Put them in your bag, and… ta-da. $227.50.

So on top of the 30% off / 40% off for members select full price deal they’re running, there’s also an additional 30% off or an additional 40% off for members on Final Sale stuff. It’s not a massive extra 50% or 60% off blowout, but a bunch of their popular shorts have just been dumped in there. Good for those who live in locations where it’s still hot and gross. Which feels like all of the Northern Hemisphere these days. For those who don’t want to make an account with J. Crew’s website, use that SHOPNOW code for an additional 30% off. Otherwise log in and use that extra 40% off offer at checkout. Prices above reflect the 30% off, because I’m not gonna assume anyone wants to do anything more than they absolutely have to, although if you do sign up you’ll also get free outbound shipping.

It’s a select items sale and there’s not an immense amount of styles in there… plus sizing is pretty picked over. But there are a few suits and sportcoats worth noting, and if you’re a non-average size (think something outside of the 38, 40, 42 range)… then sales like these are usually worth a look.

