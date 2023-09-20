20% off Target Jeans, Up to 30% off Brooks Brothers, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

But holy cow the exclusions. Even more so than usual. Kenton Chelseas and Pacer boots are excluded this time. And if you want the 40% off discount, you have to create a “Passport” rewards account with them or log in to the one you already have. Otherwise, it’s 30% off with that SHOPNOW code.

Nisolo is a company which is proud of how they treat their people, and how they treat the planet. And their shoes are pretty great too. Full review of those sneakers can be found here.

Paging Al Borland. Al Borland please set down your tool belt and pick up the red courtesy phone. This is one of those offers for their Target Circle membership club. Create an account on their site or log in, navigate over to the “my offers” page, and tap or click “save offer.” Once you put jeans or flannels in your cart the offer should automatically apply. Levis red tab are excluded, but Goodfellow is in. Looks like they put all the eligible items here.

No code needed here. 20% off is shown online but if your purchase (whether it be one item or a bunch of items) eclipses $300 then 30% off should happen in your bag at checkout. Prime example would be those chelsea boots. Price is $325, discount shown online is $260, yet the note right next to it says “30% off $300!”. Put them in your bag, and… ta-da. $227.50. I know, confusing. What’s also confusing is the exclusions… it’s downright weird how scattershot said exclusions are. For example, a bunch of the Explorer Collection suit jackets are 30% off, yet the corresponding pants (that are actually in stock, not last season’s trousers)… are excluded. C’mon Brooks Brothers. Help us out here.

Deal is 50% off + an additional 20% off that discounted price, so final math is 60% off. Prices above in parentheses are the 50% off price, before that sneaky extra 20% off is taken once the item goes in your bag. Do keep in mind this isn’t mainline Banana Republic (standby for a separate post of picks from mainline BR’s friends and family sale). This is their step-down, originally for outlets-only brand BR Factory. So some of the fabrics and finish might not be as good as mainline BR.

Last day for the ten bucks off deal on the UNIQLO OCBD. Size shown above is an XS on James who is 5’6″ / 135lb, although those were from 2021 and UNIQLO has a tendency to tweak their silhouettes. During the pandemic they had shifted to a more “Americanized” fit (read: generous). But now they’re claiming in the description that the fit of these shirts is “very fitted”… so perhaps they trimmed them up. YMMV.

Also worth a mention: