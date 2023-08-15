The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Style August 2023

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

Even though the heat is still on outside, fall is right around the corner. And with cooler temps, the desire for warm textiles comes into play. Perhaps you have a spot in your place that could use a rug to combat cold feet, or just to add some color. This wool option from GAP Home (and sold through Walmart) is kindly priced for a 100% wool rug.

Park bookshelf, part cabinet, and a nice top surface for displaying your favorite things. This could also make a great bar display and storage area in a smaller dining or kitchen area. The hairpin legs feel modern, but the finish feels more rustic, making this a versatile piece. Sold by Big Lots.

At 9″x9″x9″, this is a larger candleholder that will take up some space but also add some decor, and provide ambient light as the days grow shorter. Sold by Home Depot.

Outdoor living may be on the verge of winding down, but here’s the nice thing about this IKEA set: everything folds up for easy storage. Sometimes, even during the winter, sitting out in the sun and reading a book can be enjoyable. But typically outdoor furniture gets covered or stowed. Since this all folds flat it’ll take up minimal storage space, yet be easy to bring out when you want to use it. And it’s cheap.

Most bars, whether an actual bar, or a high counter at home, require more than one barstool. But most barstools are sold one by one, and can be expensive. If you need several barstools and need to keep it affordable, Wayfair has this 4-pack at a very affordable price.

That black center stripe in the middle of this dining table gives it a mean, modern look. The price is just for the table, so you will have to buy chairs separately, or use ones you already have. If you do need chairs, the same brand that makes the table has many options on Wayfair, most coming in multi-packs.

Shown used in a bathroom, but a storage cabinet like this can be used in multiple areas of your space. If you have items you’d like displayed, but would prefer to keep dust off them, this is a good way to do it. A little on the higher side in price, but most of the reviews on IKEA are five-stars.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.