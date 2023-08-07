Steal Alert: 50% off Old Navy Pants (Rotation Chinos, Ultimate Chinos, and Tech Chinos)

We interrupt your late-summertime-blues* to bring you breaking news from the world of inexpensive, casual trousers…

Old Navy makes a few different kinds of what most of us would look at and say: “that’s a pair of khakis/chinos.” But they’re not the same. The fabrics are different. And they’re all getting a relatively rare 50% off today. Let’s break it down, and start with the most basic/classic fabric and work our way up from there. Know that there are multiple fits available for each fabric type…

L-R = Slim, Straight, and Athletic fit.

The Rotation Chino = 98% cotton + 2% spandex, which is a classic stretch chino fabric of which most are familiar with. Available in slim, straight, or athletic fit. Twelve colors. Old Navy seems to have recommitted to these 98% cotton/2% spandex classics.

L-R = Slim, Straight, and Athletic fit.

The “Ultimate” Chino = One of their all time best sellers with a bit more poly woven in to resist wrinkles a little better. For a good long while there they didn’t even carry basic stretch chinos, it was just these. They sell that well. They’re that well loved. Just four colors though. Three fits as usual = slim, straight, or athletic.

L-R = Slim (32×30 on 5’10″/185), Straight, and Athletic fit.

Don’t expect these to be like the Target All in Motion Golf Pants or lululemon ABC replicas. These aren’t those. They do feel lighter in weight than a standard chino. But with a soft washed twill that has an almost lightly sueded/brushed feel to it, they’re just not an ultra cool and crisp pair of tech/performance trousers. That said, they move good, they look good, they feel good. There’s also a subtle side zipper pocket on the left side, which seems to be a hallmark of many performance pants these days.

A chino-jogger hybrid. 98% Cotton / 2% Spandex, just like their rotation chinos, only cut in a jogger template with the elastic draw-string waist and elastic cuffs. So not a new fabric, but instead a previously mentioned fabric (rotation chino) expressed in a different template. Just one fit silhouette. Straight through the hip/thigh with a tapered leg.

Got all that? Kinda confusing. Two overall points:

The Rotation Chinos (the first style mentioned) seem to be the new flagship, and they’re what most would expect when buying a pair of inexpensive chinos, which is 98% cotton with a little bit of stretch woven in for comfort. The Ultimate Chino is probably the best bet for those who want the best of both worlds (timeless chino + a bit of performance). They’re bestsellers for a reason.

That’s all.

Carry on.

*That whole album is pretty great, especially for late summer. “All the Time” in particular is terrific.