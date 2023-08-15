Most Wanted Affordable Style – August 2023

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Sweatshirt material cut in the form of a cardigan sweater. Brilliant. Could have sworn there were navy options for these just the other day, but these are now hard to find on the site. Maybe it’s a current inventory thing and they’re updating/adding more colors as product rolls in? Would be a perfect extra layer for those who like the feel of French-Terry but don’t always want a big bulky hood right behind their head.

“Suited and booted.” It’s a phrase that certainly rolls off the tongue… but which boots do you wear with a suit? Not Red Wings. No sir. You wear these. These are what you’d wear with a suit. Fingers crossed for a sale. Available in black, Burgundy, and Dark Chili. Would have been nice if they came with a slim v-tread rubber sole, standard. Or even Dainite.

And now the complete opposite of the Park Avenue boots in formality and color. Neutral, often white sneakers go with so many things it’s unfair. This new White/Platinum Tint/Sail color scheme on the iconic and incredibly comfortable Nike Air Force One is both retro and contemporary. Casual and clean. NOTE: These are on sale for $112 over at END if you use the code AUGUSTSALE20 , but know that since END is based in the UK any returns would be extraordinarily pricey. Also they’re sized in UK sizes over at END. So understandably, many will stick with ordering stateside from Nike.

Not for sale quite yet as it’s in their “Fall Preview” section. So it should soon be a brand new addition to their sub $300 yet still half-canvas suit lineup. And what an addition it is. Medium Gray = very, very versatile. Just make sure you prioritize charcoal and navy in terms of what to buy first. But after that, medium gray should be a purchase if you find you like wearing (or have to wear) suits. Full review of a Red Label suit can be found here.

It’s getting harder and harder to find a slim, classy briefcase for under two hundred bucks. And while this one comes just under that threshold, it’s sold by Nordstrom. So shipping and returns are free. Waterproof nylon and scratch-resistant Saffiano leather.

Made in Italy with a gray camo patterned wool blend. The only problem, and it’s a big problem, is that it’s on final sale. So no returns or exchanges. But shirt jackets can sometimes be a little easier to have tailored than a full, big, clunky piece of regular outerwear.

