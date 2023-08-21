Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $20 Performance Sunglasses, Allen Edmonds extra 30% off ending, and More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

New fall arrivals too. Exclusions? Yes, of course there are exclusions. And do keep in mind this isn’t mainline Banana Republic. This is their step-down, originally for outlets-only brand BR Factory. So some of the fabrics and finish might not be as good as mainline BR. Prices above in the parentheses is the 40% off price before the additional 20% off is taken. Promo is set to end today, 8/21/23.

Pretty sure this is the last day for this. No code necessary, prices shown online reflect that additional 30% off. And do remember that anything that’s a Factory 2nd will have some sort of cosmetic blemish, and any returned Factory 2nds will cost you a $25 (yes, twenty-five-dollars) restocking fee. Head here for our review/breakdown of what ordering a pair of AE Factory 2nds is like.

As cheap as super-comfortable, non-slip, yet still classic looking performance sunglasses get. Sure the logo is kinda blobby/goofy/less than refined. But that’s not their brand/tone. They are goofballs. Proud goofballs. Free shipping won’t kick in until fifty bucks. So don’t be surprised when it costs a tad more at checkout than you were thinking.

NOT a select items sale. But instead all of their fabrics are getting $100, $150, or $200 off with that ABITO code. And as you’d expect (because this is how the world works), the vast majority of the sale is either $100 or $150 off. Oliver Wicks is one of those “you take your measurements, pick your details like lapels, lining color, etc., and we’ll make you a suit” companies. And that’s great for guys who just don’t fit into standard “Drop” zones. And like other brands, they do offer a post arrival local-tailoring credit if it doesn’t fit “just so” out of the box. Up to $125 in alterations.

Also worth a mention…