Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $20 Performance Sunglasses, Allen Edmonds extra 30% off ending, and More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Banana Republic Factory: 40% off +
additional 20% off (some exclusions apply)
- Cotton Chore Jacket – $67.20 ($84)
- Nylon Long Quilted Jacket – $86.40 ($108)
- Vegan Suede Bomber – $76.80 ($96) also shown to left in blue
- Slim Cotton/Rayon/Spandex Moleskin Pants – $48 ($60) three colors
- 100% Merino V-Neck Sweaters – $36 ($45) nine colors
- Slim Travel Pants – $45.60 ($57) three colors
New fall arrivals too. Exclusions? Yes, of course there are exclusions. And do keep in mind this isn’t mainline Banana Republic. This is their step-down, originally for outlets-only brand BR Factory. So some of the fabrics and finish might not be as good as mainline BR. Prices above in the parentheses is the 40% off price before the additional 20% off is taken. Promo is set to end today, 8/21/23.
Allen Edmonds: Extra 30% off Sale items and Factory 2nds
- Fifth Avenue Cap-toe Oxford Dress Shoe – $230.30 ($395) shown top right in mahogany
- Fifth Avenue Cap-Toe Oxford Dress Shoe with Dainite Sole – $244.30 ($425)
- Saddle Leather Collection Duffel Bag – $349.99 ($750)
- Factory Second Liverpool Chelsea Dress Boot – $244.30 ($495) $25 restocking fee if returned
- Factory Second Carlyle Plain-toe Oxford – $209.30 ($425) $25 restocking fee if returned, shown top left in walnut
Pretty sure this is the last day for this. No code necessary, prices shown online reflect that additional 30% off. And do remember that anything that’s a Factory 2nd will have some sort of cosmetic blemish, and any returned Factory 2nds will cost you a $25 (yes, twenty-five-dollars) restocking fee. Head here for our review/breakdown of what ordering a pair of AE Factory 2nds is like.
Goodr: $5 off most everything during their “We Never Do This” sale
- Polarized Matte tortoise shell wayfarer style non-slip sunglasses – $20 ($25) shown above
- Polarized Matte all black “Back-9-Blackout” polarized wayfarer style non-slip sunglasses – $20 ($25) featured over here in the big travel post.
As cheap as super-comfortable, non-slip, yet still classic looking performance sunglasses get. Sure the logo is kinda blobby/goofy/less than refined. But that’s not their brand/tone. They are goofballs. Proud goofballs. Free shipping won’t kick in until fifty bucks. So don’t be surprised when it costs a tad more at checkout than you were thinking.
BONUS Oliver Wicks: “Up to” $200 w/ ABITO
(limit one suit discount per customer)
- Vendetta Premium Dark Grey Vitale Barberis Canonico Super 150s Wool Suit – $749 ($899)
- Navy Blue Vitale Barberis Canonico Super 110s Wool Suit – $599 ($699)
- Charcoal Vitale Barberis Canonico Wool Flannel Suit – $599 ($699)
NOT a select items sale. But instead all of their fabrics are getting $100, $150, or $200 off with that ABITO code. And as you’d expect (because this is how the world works), the vast majority of the sale is either $100 or $150 off. Oliver Wicks is one of those “you take your measurements, pick your details like lapels, lining color, etc., and we’ll make you a suit” companies. And that’s great for guys who just don’t fit into standard “Drop” zones. And like other brands, they do offer a post arrival local-tailoring credit if it doesn’t fit “just so” out of the box. Up to $125 in alterations.
Also worth a mention…
- Nike: 20% off select for members w/ READY
- Todd Snyder: Extra 20% off sale items w/ ENDOFSUMMER20
- Banana Republic: Gap inc cardmembers get 30% off when they use their card and code BRCARDPERK (runs through 8/25)
- Brooks Bros: Their Explorer Line of Italian Wool Suit Separates are 2 for $999 (normally $796 per set)