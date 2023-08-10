10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – New Supreme NATO Straps, (vegan) Suede Jackets, & More

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Historically, Banana Republic and Banana Republic Factory’s “Vegan Suede” has been quite good. Head here for a review of their vegan suede jacket from last year. Hoping this year is no different. The addition of a deep and thankfully not electric blue option is most welcome. Vegan suede is a great option for guys who want to try a leather jacket, yet aren’t quite sure they can pull off a traditional leather-jacket look, AND don’t want to invest the cash in something that’s less than a sure thing. All that adds up to suede being an answer, and VEGAN suede being the most affordable way to dip one’s toes in that particular style pool. Price above reflects the extra 20% off you should get when you add the jacket to your cart.

Ebbets Field Flannels hats are just the best. Real, breathable wool, vintage hair cloth backed buckram crown, green satin under visor, satin taping with cotton sweatband, and if you get an adjustable option, those come with a leather strap and antiqued brass closure (not some crummy plastic snap-back). Their collegiate collection recently debuted, and they’ve sold out in a lot of schools already. And understandably they (mostly) focus on the big schools. So for folks like some of you and me, if you went to some backwater podunk DIII public university, you’re outta luck.

Already quickly mentioned over here, but worth another shout. A beast of a coffee table book that’s a chronological history of wristwatches and their variety of design. More words than you’d expect in a coffee table book. That’s for sure. Lots of origin stories and (yes) plenty of pictures of some of the most famous wristwatch models of the last 100+ years. Christopher Ward C-65 Trident Manual Wind not included.

The new fall line is starting to arrive at Target, and these corduroy truckers look to be an early stand out. Jean/Denim jackets are a big ask for those of us who wear jeans a lot. The answer is a cord trucker, and these get it done for under fifty bucks.

Well that’s smart. For forty five bucks (+ shipping) you get a concrete candle “fill” holder, two candle “fills,” and a wick trimmer. The fills lock into place thanks to a magnet system, and can easily be swapped in and out. When one has burned down to the standard 1/2″ of wax, throw it in the freezer overnight, pop out the frozen wax/wick remainder in the morning, and recycle the tin. More info can be found at the brand’s website here, but the Bespoke Post starter set really does seem to be a good deal in terms of price.

Joggers season (or, seasons) will be here soon. And while some guys have a drawer full of various types of joggers, a lot of us just stick to Tiros. They’re sleek, they’re super comfortable, and they have those zippers at the ankles which make for easy on/off. They’re loungewear, they’re true athletic wear. And they’re usually excluded from sales, codes, and promos. Ten bucks off at adidas through today, 8/23.

Purposefully un-puffy. Still warm, still insulated, still quilted. Water-repellent sueded exterior. Two-way zipper. Three colors. 35% off. Sizes are a bit scattered but the midnight blue has all sizes at post time.

As low as J. Crew’s bestselling slub cotton tees get when there’s normal/not weird colors still left in stock. Final sale though. No returns or exchanges. Outbound shipping is free for their Passport rewards club members. You’ll need that additional 50% off code EXTRA at checkout.

The C&B Supreme has been the go to NATO watch strap for a while now. They’re anything but some cheap junk you’ve bought off Amazon, and they’re worth every penny. Great hardware, terrific feel to the fabric and weave (either traditional seatbelt style with sheen, or a more matte textured look and feel), and they just released some new colors and patterns. Hardware comes in either brushed stainless steel, or black PVD for an extra two bucks. Multiple widths for all these as well as their classics.

While the golden age of Hollywood/Rat-Pack sweater polo thing has really taken off… it can also be taken too far. These don’t do that. 100% mercerized cotton is super smooth. Tipping at the pocket, placket, collar and cuffs is classy. They’re cool. Not sleezy. Recently restocked, but they’re selling fast. Keep in mind that these are dry clean only. They may look like a sharp polo (because they are) but they’re ALSO a sweater. So treat them like one, and keep it from being beat to snot in your washing machine. Here’s how a size XS fits on Ryan, who is 5’9″/160 (albeit in a color no longer available/from last year).

