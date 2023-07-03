Style Scenario: All Made in the USA for the 4th of July

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Independence day is fast approaching. For most of us that means a relaxed get together of some sort. Here’s one way to dress down without looking sloppy, all while keeping it 100% ‘murica from head to toe. Stay safe.

The Hat: Ebbets Field Flannels 1934 US Tour of Japan Ballcap – $43.20 ($54). Ebbets Field Ballcaps are as real as it gets. Made in the USA from breathable, genuine wool broadcloth, with a cotton sweatband and satin under visor trim. This one is a replica from the 1934 team Connie Mack took to Japan for a month long tour. The likes of Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig were on that trip. Cap is currently 20% off thanks to their 4th of July Sale, which appears to apply to just about everything and expires Wednesday.

The T-Shirt: Forty Five Supima Crew T-Shirt – $31 ($42). For those that prefer cotton, and value made in the USA goods. From the in-house “45” brand from Huckberry. On sale, but the discount is a limited-time thing for the 4th. Ends 7/4 too.

The Shorts: American Trench Cotton Linen Shorts – $98. Perhaps jorts would have been more “American,” but we’ll go with these instead. And unlike jorts, these 55% cotton / 45% linen will feel much, much better in the heat.

The Sunglasses: Made in the USA Randolph Polarized Sunglasses – $231.20 w/ SUMMER20 ($319). Clearly this list is getting pricey, but that’ll happen with USA made stuff. Especially eyewear. And it’s hard to find Randolph Engineering sunglasses on sale. Nice to see Todd Snyder include these in their currently running extra 20% off sale items deal.

The Watch: Nodus Retrospect III – $495. Assembled, regulated, and tested in Los Angeles. Micro adjusting clasp. 200m water resistance rating. Movement is a made in Japan Seiko TMI NH35.

The Wallet/Money Clip Hybrid: FormFunction Form “The Money Clip” – $70.40 w/ DumpTheFFFingTea ($88). Made in Orlando from full grain Horween leathers. Lots of colors to pick from. And for those that carry cash, cold hard American cash… one of these wallets with the money clip in the middle is perfect. 20% off code (and they always have the best codes) ends this Sunday, 7/9. Some exclusions my apply.

The Shoes: Rancourt & Co. Bennett Traveler Ranger Moc in “Eggplant Honcho” – $245 ($308). Looks similar to our man Adam’s Rancourts shown at the top of the post over here, albeit (clearly) not identical. Eggplant Honcho looks to lean a little more purple-y, but still plenty versatile for summer. Lightweight, flexible, unlined, and comfortable. Traveler outsole is made by hand from 100% natural latex by Reltex Lactae Hevea in France. Part of their select items 4th of July sale.