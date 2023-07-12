Steal Alert: 30% off ExOfficio Give-n-go Boxer Briefs and Briefs

This is the underwear you better be wearing when the zombie apocalypse hits.

The micro-diamond mesh material breathes, wicks, dries quick, and is equipped with an odor fighting, anti-microbial treatment.

If you move around a lot during the day (via work, working out, or both), then there’s nothing better at fighting swamp-crotch/monkey-arse.

They are probably thee key component of the recent What to Pack when Traveling Light and in Style post. You only have to pack an extra pair or two while traveling (assuming you scrub them up every so often when you take a shower, wring them out, then lay them out to dry for the next use).

They are rarely on significant sale. Yet… enter Amazon’s Prime Day(s) and today’s Outdoor Clothing Prime-Deal.

Truth.

Your junk and butt will thank you.

Yes they’re expensive. But a few pairs of these will almost certainly make you throw out an entire drawer of cheap cotton underwear. They’re that good. No, Dappered is not a website prone to hyperbole. If anything, we get accused of hedging too much/being wishy-washy.

Not here. Not with Ex-Officio’s give-n-go underwear.

Y’know that scene in Seinfeld where George says he’d love to drape himself in nothing but velvet?

Right. Some of us would do the same in ExOfficio’s Give-n-Go material. Although it’s nothing like velvet. Quite the opposite.

Up close with the diamond-mesh material.

Lots of airflow, and the performance fabric wicks moisture away from your skin and dries super fast.

Can’t say that about cotton, which literally sticks sweat in your “craw” and dries slow.

Ensconced. I would love to be ensconced in breathable, wicking, wonderful Ex-Officio. Never overheating, never sticky, never icky.

Please let it be so.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Sale almost certainly ends today. 7/12/23.

P.S. Here’s the size chart. Sizing seems to run true. I wear a 32 waist in almost all pants, and a medium (32-34) fits me just fine.

P.P.S. No I’m not doing a “fit-shot” for underwear. Ever. You’re welcome.