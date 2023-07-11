Steal Alert: $19 J. Crew Sunglasses Final Sale Blowout

48HOURS = Extra 70% off Final Sale Sunglasses, Tees, Swim, & Shorts
The problem with final sale sunglasses is the same with final sale shoes.
If they show up and don’t fit quite right, a tailor can’t do anything to help you.
So even though some of J. Crew’s sunglasses are now an additional 70%(!) off with the code 48HOURS , they’re still a monster of a risk.
- Forrest Sunglasses in faded butter pie or acorn tortoise – $19.20 FINAL ($79.50)
- Reed Sunglasses in Espresso Tortoise or Black – $19.20 FINAL ($79.50)
- Dock Sunglasses in Crystal Clear or Classic Tortoise – $16.79 FINAL ($69.50) shown very top of post
- Perry Sunglasses in Havana Tortoise – $19.20 FINAL ($79.50)
Also, a note to J. Crew’s product and/or web team…
Perhaps they’d sell at a higher price than this if measurements were provided. At least give us some lens diameters? The Dock Sunglasses have measurements (49.5mm lens width; 21mm bridge width; 140mm temple length)… that helps! But no such luck with measurements for the Forrest, Reed, and Perry?
Blast.
Code 48HOURS expires tomorrow, 7/12/23.
Outbound shipping is free if you’re a member of their rewards club. If you’re not, it’s just a simple email sign up.
Any potential return shipping costs aren’t applicable because, again, they’re final sale. No returns, no exchanges. Nothing.
That’s all.
Carry on.