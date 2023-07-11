Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Steal Alert: $19 J. Crew Sunglasses Final Sale Blowout

By | Heads up: Buying via our links results in us getting a commission (not always, but just about), which helps keep the lights on around here. We also take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

48HOURS = Extra 70% off Final Sale Sunglasses, Tees, Swim, & Shorts

The problem with final sale sunglasses is the same with final sale shoes.

If they show up and don’t fit quite right, a tailor can’t do anything to help you.

So even though some of J. Crew’s sunglasses are now an additional 70%(!) off with the code 48HOURS , they’re still a monster of a risk.

Also, a note to J. Crew’s product and/or web team…

Perhaps they’d sell at a higher price than this if measurements were provided. At least give us some lens diameters? The Dock Sunglasses have measurements (49.5mm lens width; 21mm bridge width; 140mm temple length)… that helps! But no such luck with measurements for the Forrest, Reed, and Perry?

Blast.

Code 48HOURS expires tomorrow, 7/12/23.

Outbound shipping is free if you’re a member of their rewards club. If you’re not, it’s just a simple email sign up.

Any potential return shipping costs aren’t applicable because, again, they’re final sale. No returns, no exchanges. Nothing.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Filed Under: Accessories Tagged With: ,

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or hit us up on Instagram!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »