Sleek Charles Tyrwhitt Sale Suits, Nike Members Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Been ages since some ABC pants (in slim and classic fits no less) hit their final-sale, no returns or exchanges “We Made Too Much” section. And in good-for-summer colors too. Sadly, no 30″ inseams at post time. Rats. But on the inseams shown above there are some decent waist size options at post time. Look for the Warpstreme fabric options. No idea what “utilitech” is, but some of those are in there too.

You have to be logged in to apply the code, but there’s quite a lot of stock in the 20% off w/ ULTIMATE section. Code expires Saturday evening.

Yes Lorier has been getting lots of pub here lately. No we don’t know them or have a pay-for-play deal with them (or anyone else for that matter.). And yes, it is acknowledged that this post you’re reading is the weekly “sales” handful… and Lorier doesn’t run sales.

But.

Zoinks.

When Charles Tyrwhitt runs a big sale, which seems to happen seasonally, it’s always a good reminder that they do more than shirts. Way more than shirts. They’re still shipping their goods from the U.K., so that can be a bit of a pain/extra expense, and returns will set you back an $8.95 pre-paid label. But their stuff is usually good quality and priced nicely once a sale rolls around. Be aware that jacket sleeve cuff buttons sure appear to be functional. So tailoring those if you need that done could be a pain.

Between Amazon Prime Day (and all of retail trying to compete with Amazon,) and then the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale following right after… early July is starting to feel like a slightly sized down hot-weather Black Friday. Preview of the big annual Nordy Anniversary sale is up and running, while the sale goes live to everyone on Monday morning.

Also worth a mention: