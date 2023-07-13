Sleek Charles Tyrwhitt Sale Suits, Nike Members Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
lululemon: some 28″, 32″, and 34″ ABC Pants in “We Made Too Much”
- 28″ inseam SLIM Fit ABC Pants – $89 FINAL ($128)
- 28″ inseam CLASSIC Fit ABC Pants – $89 FINAL ($128)
- 32″ inseam SLIM Fit ABC Pants – $89 FINAL ($128)
- 32″ inseam CLASSIC Fit ABC Pants – $89 FINAL ($128) very limited colors on the 32″ classic
- 34″ inseam SLIM Fit ABC Pants – $89 FINAL ($128)
- 34″ inseam CLASSIC Fit ABC Pants – $89 FINAL ($128)
Been ages since some ABC pants (in slim and classic fits no less) hit their final-sale, no returns or exchanges “We Made Too Much” section. And in good-for-summer colors too. Sadly, no 30″ inseams at post time. Rats. But on the inseams shown above there are some decent waist size options at post time. Look for the Warpstreme fabric options. No idea what “utilitech” is, but some of those are in there too.
Nike: Members get 20% off select w/ ULTIMATE
- Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage – $84 ($105) … the low tops are also getting 20% off
- Air Max Pre-Day – $71.97 ($135)
- Court Legacy – $56 ($70)
You have to be logged in to apply the code, but there’s quite a lot of stock in the 20% off w/ ULTIMATE section. Code expires Saturday evening.
Lorier: New Hydra GMT available 7/21, 11 AM E.T. – $599
Yes Lorier has been getting lots of pub here lately. No we don’t know them or have a pay-for-play deal with them (or anyone else for that matter.). And yes, it is acknowledged that this post you’re reading is the weekly “sales” handful… and Lorier doesn’t run sales.
But.
Zoinks.
Charles Tyrwhitt: Up to 50% off Sale Event
- Charcoal Check Ultimate Performance Super 120s Wool Suit – $349 ($549)
- Grey Textured Wool/Cotton/Elastane Jacket – $249 ($399)
- Grey Textured Wool Suit – $299 ($499)
When Charles Tyrwhitt runs a big sale, which seems to happen seasonally, it’s always a good reminder that they do more than shirts. Way more than shirts. They’re still shipping their goods from the U.K., so that can be a bit of a pain/extra expense, and returns will set you back an $8.95 pre-paid label. But their stuff is usually good quality and priced nicely once a sale rolls around. Be aware that jacket sleeve cuff buttons sure appear to be functional. So tailoring those if you need that done could be a pain.
Nordstrom: Anniversary Sale Starts Monday
- Nordstrom Made in the USA Cedar Shoe Trees – $19.99 ($24.95)
- Rodd & Gunn Bealey Spur Suede Trucker Jacket – $499 ($798)
- Gordon Rush Blake Stitched Austin Chukkas – $179.99 ($265)
- Nordstrom Tech-Smart Trim Fit or EXTRA Trim Fit Dress Shirts – $54.99 ($79.50)
Between Amazon Prime Day (and all of retail trying to compete with Amazon,) and then the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale following right after… early July is starting to feel like a slightly sized down hot-weather Black Friday. Preview of the big annual Nordy Anniversary sale is up and running, while the sale goes live to everyone on Monday morning.
Also worth a mention:
- Banana Republic: Extra 20% off Sale Items
- Huckberry: Their Ten Summer Steals flash-sale event expires tonight.
- Rancourt: Their latest pre-sale event has launched. Not a ton of styles (just 12 this time,) and you have to wait until November for delivery, but it’s the only way for us regular types to get a pair of Rancourts at wholesale.
- Ledbury: 25% off 3+ MTO shirts.