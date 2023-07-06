Christopher Ward Summer Sale, $14 Old Navy Tech Shorts, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

A sale at Christopher Ward only happens a couple of times a year. Usually after the holidays, and here in the summer. And this time selection and stock seems more limited than normal. Specifically seems limited to the old text-logo models. No new twin-flags-at-12 stuff. Clearance models and “nearly new” models. Same 60 month movement guarantee. Remember that while shipping and returns are free, you’re on the hook for import duties. And those are very much not refundable if you return the watch.

Not a lot of styles in that 60% off section, but if you’re in need of a pair of shorts, and you don’t want to spend a lot, then fourteen dollars seems, y’know, nice. Not full performance fabric. Mainly cotton with nylon and spandex woven in for stretch and to lighten the weight. Sale ends today, 7/6/23.

Runs through Sunday, which is hopefully when the acrid clouds of firework smoke will finally start to clear. Just a couple of exclusions: Three-Way bag, FFFolio (the big one), and any custom engraving/monogramming/logos aren’t up for the 20% off. All goods are made in the USA using premium Horween leather.

Lost in the haze of the 4th was Huckberry quietly adding new stock to their sale section. Most of it can be returned, but be careful for the odd final sale (no returns or exchanges) item.

Prime Day(s). Yayyyyyyy. (ah c’mon not cool, Amazon.) We’ll have picks. Amazon is a very big haystack. Prime Day sometimes has needles. A few needles. We will look for the needles.

Also worth a mention: