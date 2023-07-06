Christopher Ward Summer Sale, $14 Old Navy Tech Shorts, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Christopher Ward: Their Summer Sale has launched
- 40mm C60 Trident Pro Black – $801.50 ($1145)
- 40mm C60 Trident Pro White/Black – $801.50 ($1145)
- 40mm C60 Trident Pro Blue/Black – $801.50 ($1145)
- 42mm C60 Trident Pro Black – $801.50 ($1145)
- 42mm C60 Trident Pro Black w/ red-stripe “tide” fabric strap – $696.50 ($995)
A sale at Christopher Ward only happens a couple of times a year. Usually after the holidays, and here in the summer. And this time selection and stock seems more limited than normal. Specifically seems limited to the old text-logo models. No new twin-flags-at-12 stuff. Clearance models and “nearly new” models. Same 60 month movement guarantee. Remember that while shipping and returns are free, you’re on the hook for import duties. And those are very much not refundable if you return the watch.
Old Navy: 60% off select “summer steals for men”
- Slim Ultimate Tech Chino Shorts for Men — 9-inch inseam – $14 ($36.99) 8 colors
- Soft-Washed Short-Sleeve Henleys – $5.50 ($14.99) 6 colors
Not a lot of styles in that 60% off section, but if you’re in need of a pair of shorts, and you don’t want to spend a lot, then fourteen dollars seems, y’know, nice. Not full performance fabric. Mainly cotton with nylon and spandex woven in for stretch and to lighten the weight. Sale ends today, 7/6/23.
FormFunctionForm: 20% off w/ DumpTheFFFingTea
- Architect’s Wallet – $76.80 ($98)
- Button Stud Watch Band – $25.60 ($32)
- Cordovan Button Stud Watch Band – $46.40 ($58)
- The Money Clip – $70.40 ($88)
Runs through Sunday, which is hopefully when the acrid clouds of firework smoke will finally start to clear. Just a couple of exclusions: Three-Way bag, FFFolio (the big one), and any custom engraving/monogramming/logos aren’t up for the 20% off. All goods are made in the USA using premium Horween leather.
Huckberry: New items have been added to their sale section
- Chubbies The Everywear Stretch Hybrid Short – 6″ inseam – $55 ($65) three colors
- adidas Trailrider GTX Gore-Tex Sneakers – $105 ($140)
- Made in Spain Guanabana Suede Espadrille – $88 ($110)
- New Balance Made in the UK 991v1 – $200 ($250)
- Fair Harbor The Bungalow Swim Trunk – 5″ – $57 ($68)
- PROOF Passport Field Jacket – $111 FINAL ($248)
Lost in the haze of the 4th was Huckberry quietly adding new stock to their sale section. Most of it can be returned, but be careful for the odd final sale (no returns or exchanges) item.
Amazon: Prime Day is next week (7/11 – 7/12)
Prime Day(s). Yayyyyyyy. (ah c’mon not cool, Amazon.) We’ll have picks. Amazon is a very big haystack. Prime Day sometimes has needles. A few needles. We will look for the needles.
Also worth a mention:
- Rancourt: Their latest pre-sale event has launched. Not a ton of styles (just 12 this time,) and you have to wait until November for delivery, but it’s the only way for us regular types to get a pair of Rancourts at wholesale.
- Ledbury: 25% off 3+ MTO shirts.
- BR FACTORY: 60% off (50% off then an additional 20% 0ff the discounted price). Exclusions apply of course.