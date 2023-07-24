Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Rhone extra 10% off select final sale, $156 USA Made Waxed Canvas Backpacks, and More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

L-R = Slim, Straight, and Athletic fit.

One day, half off. These are their 98% cotton + 2% stretch chinos. Available in slim, straight, or athletic fit. Prices are already marked. No code needed. Ends today, Monday 7/24.

Gustin is a pre-order model, so they just don’t run sales hardly ever if at all. But $156 for a made in the USA, slim, waxed canvas backpack with a laptop pocket and other thoughtful design elements? C’mon now. You just have to be patient. You pay them first, then they make the things. That reduces waist, and cuts the eventual price for their customers.

Picks above still have a good size selection at post time. Full original picks here, but wow did some of that stuff sell out fast. Not unusual for the Nordstrom Anniversary sale though. Everything still ships and returns for free. No final sale disincentive with the Nordy Anniv. Sale.

The Pick: Black or Navy Delta Pique Long Sleeve Polos – $49 FINAL ($98)

All final sale. They’re clearly out of season, but those long sleeve Rhone Delta Pique Polos are perfect for fall/winter/spring. Wear one under a sportcoat, on their own with jeans, or even with a suit. Does thinking about wearing a long sleeve polo right now (even if it is breathable wicking tech-wear) make some of us want to break into a massive sweat? Of course. But that’s as good of a price as you’ll see on the black and navy Delta Pique. Even if it is in long sleeve. Final sale though, no returns or exchanges.

Yes, it’s another “not on sale but the brand doesn’t do sales” mention in the sales tripod. But these are no longer on pre-order. They’re in stock, ready to ship. Both are powered by Miyota’s 9075 automatic GMT movement. Full review of the previous version of the Hyperion can be found here. Note that the watch in that review had a a Soprod movement, a different bracelet, and Lorier has made a few other tweaks/changes for this new version.

Also worth a mention…