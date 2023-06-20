Tuesday Men’s Sales Tripod – Spier Knitwear Sale, BR extra 20% off Sale Items, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Careful here, as some items have moved to final sale (notably the Italian wool flannel dress trousers). Anything tagged as final means you cannot return or exchange the item(s).

Oliver Wicks is one of those online MTO suit companies where you take a bunch of measurements, send those in, choose your lapels, jacket lining, vents, pockets, pleats, etc… and then some weeks later a new suit shows up on your door. Personal experience has been quite positive. Fabrics are legit, suits are made in Bulgaria, their platform is easy to use, customer service is great… and they DON’T chop the tails of their suits artificially short and/or tweak the crud out of the measurements you submit. Online MTO is always tricky because a lot can go wrong if only a few measurements are off, but Oliver Wicks is one of the best. Period. Keep them in mind if you’ve got hard to fit proportions, or prefer details (say, single pleats or patch pockets) that don’t come on most off-the-rack suits. Note that most of the suits (fabrics) are $50 – $100ish off. So know that going in. Yet Oliver Wicks doesn’t perpetually run massive sales. So this is actually quite nice for them. Not quite sure when that code SUMMER expires.

That appears to be a steal for that all merino waffle weave shawl collar cardigan. Would be a good extra layer to throw in the duffel bag for a long weekend trip. No code needed here. Extra 20% off ends tonight, Tuesday 6/20. Huge thanks to Phil S. for the tip!

