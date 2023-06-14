The Dappered Space: One Room, One Store – The Home Depot

One Room, One Store: Shopping The Home Depot for your Bedroom

You know what’s nice sometimes? Finding everything you need in one place. In this series we’re going to create thoughtfully curated rooms that reflect the styles you find on this site, but each time we’re going to try to stick to just one store. Why? So if you really want to do a full room makeover, you’ll hopefully receive all items around the same time, and even better, qualify for free shipping. Plus, returns will be easier.

The majority of your time may not be spent in your bedroom, but it’s particularly important that this room is not only inviting, but relaxing and comfortable (*cue MTV Cribs “this is where the magic happens“ montage*). It should be a retreat, a place to recharge your batteries. When we’re young our bedrooms hold a lot of importance because it’s the only space that is truly private for us. But in adulthood we tend to put a priority on the shared spaces of our home, since this is how we signal to our guests that we have it together. Your bedroom should be just as important as it was when you hung posters of your favorite superhero and you could spend hours in it. Let’s turn to The Home Depot to help put this grownup version of that sanctuary together.

The Headboard: Baldwin Matte Black Queen Metal Headboard – $159.99. If you already have a bedframe, an easy and affordable way to level up is to add a headboard. This farmhouse style option is handsome and can be incorporated into several different decor styles.

The Blanket: Harper Lane Melbourne Dot Navy Blue Full/Queen Cotton Blanket – $32. Since we’re entering the warmest time of the year, we’re suggesting a simple cotton blanket here. Be warned, woven cotton blankets tend to snag easily, especially by pets. At least the cost of this blanket is palatable.

The Sheets: Eddie Bauer Westridge Plaid 4-Piece Blue Cotton Flannel Queen Sheet Set – $60.66. Going with flannel sheets here, even though they’re usually reserved for winter. During warm months though, a flannel sheet can act as a light but warm enough covering for those nights that just don’t want to cool down. Plus the pattern looks good.

The Throw Pillow: 14 in. x 36 in. Coastal Club Double Striped Throw Pillow – $41.63. Yes, that’s over forty bucks for a decorative pillow, but it’s larger than average, creating both a comfy boost for your head while reading, and a decorative statement on the bed.

The Bench: Glouser Sand Fabric Storage Bench – $126.53. Often times bed heights aren’t quite optimal to use while putting on shoes (if you do that in your bedroom). That’s where a bench at the foot of the bed comes in handy, plus this one has storage for anything extra in your space.

The Nightstand: Stafford Light Brown 2-Drawer Nightstand – $118.26 ($219). Simple, clean lines make this nightstand a stand out. Here’s the dresser and chest of drawers to match, if you’re so inclined. Note that the price shown is for a single nightstand. Double it if you’re going to get two.

The Rug: Bethany Black Heather 5 ft. x 7 ft. Area Rug – $255.74. More of a very deep charcoal hue than true black because the black pile is heathered with some cream pile as well. Use a rug under the bottom half of your bed (like this) to add texture and decor, even if you already have carpet on your floor. Totally unnecessary, but highly decorative.

The Mirror: 64 in. x 21 in. Rectangle Metal Framed Gold Full Length Floor Mirror – $140. The vast majority of us dress in our bedrooms, so add a full length mirror so you can get a good look at what you look like before heading out the door.

The Art: Weston 24 in. x 36 in. Black Wall Hanging – $48.33 & ‘Those waves were like mountains’ 8″ x 12″ – $34.98 & ‘Fade Out’ 16″ x 24″ – $60.66. Wall textiles and fiber art got really popular over the past 5 years or so. They are an easy and affordable way to fill up wall space. Add two more art prints and voila; you have a handsome, eye-catching grouping on your wall.

