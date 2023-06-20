Style Scenario: Feels like Summer – SUIT UP!

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. We have now reached the fancy-pants conclusion to our Feels like Summer style-scenario trifecta. Suit up fellas. “But it’s too hot to wear a suit.” Nonsense. Wool, especially lightweight/tropical wool, is nature’s tech fabric. You’ll feel much better in a tropical wool suit than in an all cotton pair of chinos and a polo. Try it and you’ll never go back.

The Suit: Spier & Mackay Warm Weather Weight Light Gray Wool Suit – $428. A new arrival for Spier, just in time for summer. 3-season, warm weather weight, breathable, light-gray wool. Lined in Bemberg Cupro which should breathe much better than a cheaper lining. Available in slim fit or a more athletic-leaning contemporary fit.

The Pocket Square: Banana Republic Silk Print Pocket Square – $22.39 w/ BRAFF20 ($40). Looks like something from a high end fancy Italian designer. Extra 20% off code BRAFF helps of course.

The Shirt: Banana Republic Premium Poplin Dress Shirt in Light Blue – $90. Or whatever your favorite light blue dress shirt happens to be. Just don’t wear a heavier oxford style weave. You’ll feel like you’re stuck under a duvet. Relatively speaking. The More Affordable Option: Target Goodfellow Performance Dress Shirt – $33

The Sunglasses: Carfina Tortoise Frame/Grey Lens Polarized Sunglasses – $28. Stumbled across this brand on Amazon by accident. They get recommended a lot, in their various shades and frame styles, because they’re surprisingly nice for the price. And the dark tortoise frame + gray lenses makes for a combination that goes with almost anything. In-person look/review can be found here.

The Watch: Timex 40mm Midtown Chronograph – $159. The latest dress-chronograph design from Timex. Not wearing a tie means you can put a little extra “visual weight” on your wrist, without looking like you’re drowning in accessories and baubles. If you like dressier looking chronographs, and have one, this is the time to wear it.

The Belt: Nordstrom Newman Reversible Leather Belt – $49.50. A basic, reversible, do-anything dress belt. Ships and returns for free.

The Shoes: Made in Italy Antonio Maurizi Cap-Toe Monk Strap – $189.95. Antonio Maurizi is one of those brands that’s carried at Nordstrom Rack… yet seemingly never is carried at mainline Nordstrom (nor are they ever at their “full MSRP). They’re sort of the Italian shoe brand version of a “direct to video” movie. But! Under $200 feels like a fair price. Made in Italy, they’re sleek, they might be blake stitched, and the slim rubber sole will keep you upright on slick surfaces. The More Affordable Option: Nordstrom Dale Cap Toe Monk Straps – $99.95.

The Socks: Allen Edmonds Merino Cool Mid-Calf Socks in Navy – $18.50. Before any #menswear snobs have a cow, yes the “rule” is to match your socks to your trousers, but since we’re going tie-free with a light blue shirt, a little extra contrast + color with your socks looks just about right.