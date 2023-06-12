Steal Alert: Those Nordstrom Rack Ray Ban Polarized Wayfarers for $63

They’re nice quality, fit most face sizes with a mid-sized 54mm lens diameter, and they can be dressed up or down. These (exclusive?) Nordstrom Rack Ray-Bans are already a bit of a legend at their usual $90ish price point, and now they’re getting a very unusual, extra 30% off.

These are not the chunky, 80s, “classic” Wayfarer shape.

They’re more balanced. Doesn’t stand out or shout. Just a really good pair of shades.

Not sure why they’re getting 30% off their usually “sticky” price of $90ish, but we’ll take it.

The frames are a classic but not overly clunky wayfarer shape. Polarized lenses too. Available in either Lite Havana Tortoise, or Black.

Usually $89.97. Extra 30% off happens in your cart.

Currently part of a sunglasses flash sale event

which ends next Monday morning, 6/19.

For some reason back around 2020 there was a rash of negative reviews on the Nordy Rack site. People were claiming that they had been shipped flimsy counterfeits. No clue what happened there, but the pair we bought last summer for our best sunglasses under $100 post were the real deal. The pair we got were solid, Ray-Ban quality you’d expect to normally cost triple digits+. Made in Italy. Nice frames and hinges. The works. And Nordstrom is usually very, very trustworthy. Something weird happened there with all those comments/negative reviews during the pandemic.

Free shipping doesn’t kick in until $89, so it’ll cost you an extra $9.95 outbound shipping fee unless you’re doing some other shopping. Admittedly, that cuts down on the savings quite a bit since at their usual $89.97 price they’d ship free.

Returns in-store are free, but if you’re not near a Nordstrom Rack brick and mortar location, it’ll cost you an additional $9.95 to ship them back.

So yes, worst case scenario is that if they show up and you hate them (and have to ship them back), you’d be out $19.90, since the outbound shipping charge is non-refundable.

No free lunches, right?

That’s all.

Carry on.

The “P” stands for polarized lenses.