Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – AE Father’s Day Sale, Brooks Bros “Dress Up your Summer” event, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Allen Edmonds: their Father’s Day Sale is underway
- Fifth Avenue Cap-toe Oxford Dress Shoe – $237 ($395)
- Carlyle Plain-toe Oxford Dress Shoe – $296.25 ($395)
- McAllister Wingtip Oxford Dress Shoe – $296.25 ($395)
- Windsor Plain-toe Derby – $237 ($395)
- Cedar Valet Box – $52.50 ($70)
- Sneaker Care Kit – $37.50 ($50)
PSA: Father’s Day is Sunday June 18th. And Allen Edmonds has launched an “up to 30% off” select Father’s Day sale. Yet… Fifth Avenue Oxfords and Windsor Bluchers are… 40% off? Math. WHO NEEDS MATH? (Said every father who put together a swing set and had a few bolts leftover when he was done… it’s all good. kids are resilient. They bounce.)
Brooks Brothers: “Dress Up your Summer” select items sale
- 3/2 Button Roll Lapel Regent Fit Linen Herringbone Blazer – $299 ($598)
- Regent Wool-Silk-Linen Hopsack Multi-Check Sport Coat – $299 ($598)
- Regent Fit Mini Houndstooth Check 1818 Suit – $599 ($1198)
- Light Blue Stretch Non-Iron Oxford Button-Down Collar Sport Shirt – $59 ($108)
- Made in Italy Silk Flower Pattern Tie – $59 ($89)
- Ivory Stretch Non-Iron Oxford Button-Down Collar Sport Shirt – $59 ($108)
Select 1818 line suits are $599, sportcoats $299, and shirts start at $59. But it’s a select items sale, and it’s mostly very, very summery stuff. So if you’re looking for some foundational BB pieces, this probably isn’t the sale. Sale ends today, Monday 6/5.
Macy’s: Seiko GMTs back in stock and on sale – $380 ($475)
- Black & Gray Seiko Automatic 5 Sports GMT – $380 ($475)
- Black & Blue Seiko Automatic 5 Sports GMT – $380 ($475)
Summer means travel. It also means sun, sand, and surf. (re)Enter Seiko’s automatic GMT dive watch, just in time for all of those things. 20% off. They have gone for 25% off in the past. But sometimes they’re out of stock. So 20% off through an authorized dealer like Macy’s is quite good, even if it’s not as good as it gets.
BONUS Banana Republic: Extra 20% off select Sale Items
- Slim Spring-weight Cords – $55.99 ($100)
- **Vincent Suede Long Wing Bluchers – $224.99 ?? ($279)
- **Made in Portugal Owen Suede Chukkas with Crepe Sole – $239.99 ?? ($300)
- Thermal Stitch 100% Merino Wool Crewneck Sweater – $67.99 ($120)
- Striped Supima Cotton Tee in Ivory or Navy – $27.99 ($50)
This is a weird one. The extra 20% off at checkout seems to be working on some items, yet not on others, and while a lot of the sale section is final sale (meaning no returns…) some of it is regular sale, so returns/exchanges are possible if something doesn’t work out.
**NOTE: Something bizarre is going on with the shoes. They’re on sale, there’s clearly an “extra 20% off applied at checkout” note on their product pages… yet that extra 20% does not come off at checkout. At least not at post time. Maybe it’s a temporary glitch. IF it gets fixed, or you can make a case with BR customer service, the long wings drop to $179.99 with the additional 20% off. The chukkas would drop to $191.99.
Also worth a mention…
- J. Crew: Up to 50% off select “dressed up” styles / Additional 50% off select final sale items w/ SHOPSALE
- Tie Bar: Up to 15% off Wedding Packs
- Nordstrom: Half-Yearly Sale is underway