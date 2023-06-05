Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – AE Father’s Day Sale, Brooks Bros “Dress Up your Summer” event, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

PSA: Father’s Day is Sunday June 18th. And Allen Edmonds has launched an “up to 30% off” select Father’s Day sale. Yet… Fifth Avenue Oxfords and Windsor Bluchers are… 40% off? Math. WHO NEEDS MATH? (Said every father who put together a swing set and had a few bolts leftover when he was done… it’s all good. kids are resilient. They bounce.)

Select 1818 line suits are $599, sportcoats $299, and shirts start at $59. But it’s a select items sale, and it’s mostly very, very summery stuff. So if you’re looking for some foundational BB pieces, this probably isn’t the sale. Sale ends today, Monday 6/5.

Summer means travel. It also means sun, sand, and surf. (re)Enter Seiko’s automatic GMT dive watch, just in time for all of those things. 20% off. They have gone for 25% off in the past. But sometimes they’re out of stock. So 20% off through an authorized dealer like Macy’s is quite good, even if it’s not as good as it gets.

This is a weird one. The extra 20% off at checkout seems to be working on some items, yet not on others, and while a lot of the sale section is final sale (meaning no returns…) some of it is regular sale, so returns/exchanges are possible if something doesn’t work out.

**NOTE: Something bizarre is going on with the shoes. They’re on sale, there’s clearly an “extra 20% off applied at checkout” note on their product pages… yet that extra 20% does not come off at checkout. At least not at post time. Maybe it’s a temporary glitch. IF it gets fixed, or you can make a case with BR customer service, the long wings drop to $179.99 with the additional 20% off. The chukkas would drop to $191.99.

Also worth a mention…