J. Crew 50% off Swim, Slub tees and Polos, Allen Edmonds 25% off Factory 2nds, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Tees, tote bags, and trunks. Yeah it’s a long-weekend (for some) summer sale. Tote bags are final sale, but the other picks shown above shouldn’t be, as they weren’t at post time.

*obligatory reminder that returning any Factory 2nds will set you back a hefty $25 restocking fee. Head here for a full review of an explanation on the F2 experience and an explanation as to just what Factory 2nds are (tl;dr: shoes that come off the line with minor cosmetic blemishes). No code needed here and they’re saying they already took the 25% off markdown. So prices are as listed online. Also works on their regular sale section, but there’s not much in there at post time.

Spendy. That’s Todd Snyder though. Some splurge worthy stuff in there. Mostly not final sale but do be aware that there are final sale items in there too. Anything tagged as final can’t be returned or exchanged. Quite surprising that those Randolph Sunglasses are getting the extra 20% off with the SUMMER20 code. Big thanks to Aron M. for the tip!

The Pick: Three Stretch Supima Cotton Non-Iron Twill Ainsley Collar Dress Shirts – $199 ($384)

Drops them to $66.34 per with the bundle discount. Normally $128 a piece. – Slim, reg, or traditional fit.

Attention fans of the Brooks Brothers non-iron dress shirts. Nice to see them dropping the threshold from four shirts to three. Four shirts is a lot. Not that three isn’t, but it’s (counts on fingers)……. less than four!

Billed as their “up to 20% off Sitewide Sale”… it’s really mostly 15% off, and there are so many exclusions (core line, red label of course, most sportcoats) that it’s not gonna be viewed by most as site-wide at all. It’s select, and there are some nice selections in there getting 15% off, but… yeah. Words matter. Anywho, items getting the cut are scattered all over the site, meaning it’s not one category like shoes or shirts or suits. But it’s hardly a minimal exclusions/almost everything is on sale event. Quite not.

Watch out for anything tagged as “last call.” Last call stuff = final sale. So no returns or exchanges on those item. Picks above weren’t final sale at post time. So they should ship and return for free in case they don’t work out upon arrival.

The Pick: Slim-fit pant in stretch four-season wool – $40 FINAL ($148)

Circling back around to the extra 60% off J. Crew FINAL sale section deal because their flagship wool dress trousers are (*dramatic pause*) forty bucks. That’s like, less than half a pair of Bonobos chinos. 4-season, slim fit, wool blend . But they’re final sale. So no returns or exchanges. The “Bowery” fit is a true slim. A size 32×32 has a 14.5″ leg opening. Not ankle strangling skinny, but slim for a pair of wool dress trousers. Therefor, team thunder thighs might struggle with these. Sold in three different inseam lengths (30, 32, 34).

Also worth a mention: