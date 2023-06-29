J. Crew 50% off Swim, Slub tees and Polos, Allen Edmonds 25% off Factory 2nds, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
J. Crew: 50% off select “summer ready styles” +
Extra 60% off all final sale styles w/ FOURTH
- Garment-dyed slub cotton crewneck T-shirts – $18.25 ($36.50) slim, classic, or tall fits
- 6” stretch tipped swim trunk – $44.75 ($89.50) multiple patterns/colors
- Large canvas tote with webbing strap – $37.59 FINAL ($118)
- Garment-dyed slub jersey polos – $22.50 ($45) slim, classic, or tall fits
- Slim dock pant in stretch cotton blend – $39.50 ($98) 60% off, not final sale yet
Tees, tote bags, and trunks. Yeah it’s a long-weekend (for some) summer sale. Tote bags are final sale, but the other picks shown above shouldn’t be, as they weren’t at post time.
Allen Edmonds: Extra 25% off Factory 2nds* and Regular Sale
- Factory Second Park Avenue – $224.25 ($395) $25 restocking fee if returned
- Factory Second Weatherproof Park Avenue w/ Dainite (or v-tread?) Sole – $224.25 ($425) $25 restocking fee if returned
- Factory Second Strands – $224.25 ($395) $25 restocking fee if returned
*obligatory reminder that returning any Factory 2nds will set you back a hefty $25 restocking fee. Head here for a full review of an explanation on the F2 experience and an explanation as to just what Factory 2nds are (tl;dr: shoes that come off the line with minor cosmetic blemishes). No code needed here and they’re saying they already took the 25% off markdown. So prices are as listed online. Also works on their regular sale section, but there’s not much in there at post time.
Todd Snyder: Extra 20% off Sale Items w/ SUMMER20
- 5″ Montauk Navy/Black Stripe Swim Shorts – $79.20 ($128)
- Made in the USA Randolph Polarized Sunglasses – $231.20 ($319)
- New Balance XC-72 – $79.20 ($110)
- Italian 54% Wool 46% Linen Soft Sutton Jacket in Gingham – $235.20 FINAL ($798)
- Made in L.A. Montak Polo in Pine Cone – $63.20 ($108)
Spendy. That’s Todd Snyder though. Some splurge worthy stuff in there. Mostly not final sale but do be aware that there are final sale items in there too. Anything tagged as final can’t be returned or exchanged. Quite surprising that those Randolph Sunglasses are getting the extra 20% off with the SUMMER20 code. Big thanks to Aron M. for the tip!
Brooks Brothers: 3 shirts for $199
+ 30% off (almost) everything else
The Pick: Three Stretch Supima Cotton Non-Iron Twill Ainsley Collar Dress Shirts – $199 ($384)
Drops them to $66.34 per with the bundle discount. Normally $128 a piece. – Slim, reg, or traditional fit.
Attention fans of the Brooks Brothers non-iron dress shirts. Nice to see them dropping the threshold from four shirts to three. Four shirts is a lot. Not that three isn’t, but it’s (counts on fingers)……. less than four!
Spier: 15% – 20% off select w/ SM20
- Gray 56% Wool & 44% Linen Hopsack Sportcoat – $321.30 ($378)
- Rust 65% Wool, 21% Silk, & 14% Linen Double Breasted Sportcoat – $338.30 ($398)
- Navy Seersucker 3-roll-2 closure Sportcoat – $295.80 ($348)
- Cotton Shawl Collar Cardigans – $66.30 ($98)
Billed as their “up to 20% off Sitewide Sale”… it’s really mostly 15% off, and there are so many exclusions (core line, red label of course, most sportcoats) that it’s not gonna be viewed by most as site-wide at all. It’s select, and there are some nice selections in there getting 15% off, but… yeah. Words matter. Anywho, items getting the cut are scattered all over the site, meaning it’s not one category like shoes or shirts or suits. But it’s hardly a minimal exclusions/almost everything is on sale event. Quite not.
BONUS Taylor Stitch: 20% off select (no code needed)
- Merino Tees (95% superfine mercerized Merino / 5% Lycra) – $54.40 ($68) lay flat to dry
- The Bomber Jacket in Sierra Suede – $638.40 ($798)
- The Après Trail Shortin Static Camo Double Cloth – $73.60 ($92)
- The Easy Short in Heather Navy Seersucker – $78.40 ($98)
Watch out for anything tagged as “last call.” Last call stuff = final sale. So no returns or exchanges on those item. Picks above weren’t final sale at post time. So they should ship and return for free in case they don’t work out upon arrival.
BONUS II J. Crew: Extra 50% – 60% off FINAL sale items w/ FOURTH
The Pick: Slim-fit pant in stretch four-season wool – $40 FINAL ($148)
Circling back around to the extra 60% off J. Crew FINAL sale section deal because their flagship wool dress trousers are (*dramatic pause*) forty bucks. That’s like, less than half a pair of Bonobos chinos. 4-season, slim fit, wool blend . But they’re final sale. So no returns or exchanges. The “Bowery” fit is a true slim. A size 32×32 has a 14.5″ leg opening. Not ankle strangling skinny, but slim for a pair of wool dress trousers. Therefor, team thunder thighs might struggle with these. Sold in three different inseam lengths (30, 32, 34).
Also worth a mention:
- Ledbury: 20% off $150, 25% off $250, 30% off $350.
- BR FACTORY: 60% off (50% off then an additional 20% 0ff the discounted price). Exclusions apply of course.
- Huckberry: 365 shorts have been restocked, and they’re running a 2 for $130 deal. Normally $78 per. So yes, spendy. But for fans of the 365 pants and shorts, any sort of discount is a big help.
- Charles Tyrwhitt: 4 shirts / polos for $199 + 20% off everything else w/ FLAG
- Billy Reid: Extra 25% off sale items w/ EXTRA25
- Rancourt: They’re running a select items sale. Limited sizes/selection at post time though.
- Domestic Domestic: 30% off w/ BOOM (some brand exclusions apply)